After nearly two weeks on the road, Penn State returned to Jeffrey Field for a pivotal conference matchup against Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions kept the Badgers in their cage Thursday night in a 3-0 victory.

The blue and white quickly set the tone with an uber-aggressive offensive attack in the opening minutes.

Penn State midfielder Kate Wiesner showcased her fancy footwork on a winding run through the teeth of the Badgers defense. The senior fitted a pass into fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking, who popped it past the keeper for the sixth-minute goal.

Hocking nearly doubled up in the 13th minute, but an offside call wiped the goal off the board. Just a minute later, Wisconsin faced the same fate, as a would-be equalizer was negated by the offside flag.

No. 18 in blue continued to fly around the pitch and make plays. In the 29th minute, Hocking intercepted a pass in the attacking third and found a streaking Payton Linnehan for Penn State’s second goal of the night.

Down 2-0, the Badger offense began pressing upfield into threatening positions, but couldn’t test goalkeeper Katherine Asman, as none of Wisconsin’s first-half shots were on target.

The Nittany Lions had a chance in the 54th minute on a free kick from about 25 yards out. The cross flew in front of the goal and a leaping Devon Olive got a head to it, but couldn’t direct it goalward.

Graduate student goalkeeper Erin McKinney was tested all night by an eager Penn State offense, saving eight shots.

Much of the pressure from the blue and white came along the wings. Hocking and Linnehan routinely won challenges on the sideline, generating chance after chance against an exhausted Wisconsin defense.

“I thought the game got pretty wide-open at times and it became a bit of a track meet,” coach Erica Dambach said. “We’re always going to have success in the track meet.”

The strikers in the center were dead-on all night, hitting 11 of 14 shots on net and making McKinney work for every save.

Dambach’s team clamped down and made it difficult for the Badgers to push out of their own territory in the second half.

As Thursday’s match began to die down, freshman midfielder Olivia Smith instilled life back in the Penn State offense.

The fiery freshman took advantage of her minutes on the pitch, resembling a running back with her physicality. She nearly set up a third goal in the final 15 minutes, but the shot went wide.

The Nittany Lions sank the dagger in the 86th minute, as a Wisconsin defender slipped and junior forward Elle Kershner smashed the ball into the top shelf to make it 3-0.

Penn State’s final home match of the season against Michigan now looms, as the blue and white look to claim its third-straight victory.

“There’s a lot of things on both sides of the ball we have to improve on for Sunday, but we’ll take three goals, we’ll take a win and we’ll take a shutout,” Linnehan said.

