With the No. 1-ranked recruiting class this year, Penn State put together its best group in quite some time.

Led by seven top freshmen, the Nittany Lions built on what was already a great squad going into the 2022 season, boosting their chances of being tournament winners.

The 2021 season for the blue and white was solid, despite losing many key players to injuries throughout the year.

With the returning squad at full strength and a stout recruiting class, the 2022 season should carry plenty of expectations for the blue and white.

Here's a deeper look at the seven first-year players that coach Erica Dambach hauled in.

Olivia Borgen

While not currently listed on the 2022 roster, Olivia Borgen is a 2021 recruit who provides a surplus of scoring opportunities off either foot.

Described by the Boston Globe as “a blur on the soccer field,” Borgen can go from one side of the pitch to the other in an instant, providing a significant presence anywhere on the field.

Borgen has a lot to offer Penn State, but it may be hard to fit the Hanson, Massachusetts, native in — as Cori Dyke and Rachel Wasserman already hold down the position.

Borgen will have to work hard to earn play time, but the midfielder could see the field sooner rather than later if she follows in the footsteps of Dyke, who started all 25 games in her freshman year.

Luciana Latino

Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey, Luciana Latino is another midfielder with the potential to earn a starting position in her first year.

The Nittany Lions have a deep group of midfielders who all got a share of playing time, so Latino could find herself in that mix.

Latino did a little bit of everything at the youth level, but like most others, she brings a talent that will benefit from development at the collegiate level.

With a little leadership and mentoring, Latino could end up as one of the blue and white’s most reliable midfielders.

Molly Martin

Molly Martin is another midfielder in an already packed locker room filled with young talent.

One thing that stands out about Martin is her proven leadership ability. The incoming freshman was a captain twice in her junior and senior years of high school.

The Acton, Massachusetts, native seems to know what it takes to be a leader at a high level and will likely fit in well with the mentality that Penn State champions.

Of the three midfielders mentioned thus far, Martin, a Top Drawer High School All-American, likely has the best chance of seeing immediate play time.

Mackenzie Gress

The goalkeeper position is often overlooked by soccer teams.

However, Penn State knew exactly what it was doing when it recruited the third-best goalkeeper in the nation in Mackenzie Gress.

Gress showed excellence at the youth level at her position, even gathering experience at various youth national team levels. It’s unlikely she’ll start right away, though, with 5-foot-10 redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman ahead of her in the blue and white’s depth chart.

With the addition of Gress, the blue and white is now sitting comfortably with two great goalkeepers to choose from.

Ava Minnier

Penn State made it clear what its most valued position was for 2022, hauling yet another midfielder in incoming freshman Ava Minnier.

Minnier was ranked as the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania, adding yet another lethal weapon to the blue and white’s arsenal of athletes.

Coming in at 5-foot-11, the two-way midfielder brings a defensive presence and the scoring acumen of a forward.

Minnier’s film showed she can body any player on the pitch, holding up the ball until one of the forwards makes a clear-cut run. The tall midfielder also helped to win the ball in the air, so Asman now has a safe target when taking a goal kick.

While she’s not currently listed on next season’s roster, Minnier could see the pitch in no time with the versatility she brings to Penn State.

Ava Uribe

Ava Uribe is a good offensive player who provides needed forward depth whenever stars such as Payton Linnehan or Ally Schlegel go down with injuries.

The Sammamish, Washington, native was the No. 9 forward in the nation and the 27th-best prospect overall.

Uribe’s film showed she had an ability to score on both feet, which benefits the team since she can strike on either side in the front.

Her proven ability to score from outside of the box is another critical component to have in a forward.

Uribe looks to be the whole package heading into her first year in Happy Valley.

Amelia White

Ranked as the No. 1 forward and the No. 2 player nationally, Amelia White has plenty to offer Penn State’s blistering offense.

While the blue and white already has a handful of great offensive talents such as Linnehan, Schlegel and junior Jordan Canniff, White provides the team with top-tier depth.

The 4-star recruit offers the unit plenty of pace with her background as a track-and-field runner. This background will help her to simply run past defenders while looking to create prime opportunities.

Even in a reserve role, White provides the team with pace that can cause problems for opponents in the back end of games — if the plan is to play the currently unrostered White in 2022.

The combination of Uribe and White in the future is something to look out for from the Nittany Lions.

