After providing a spark to the Penn State offense as a fifth-year transfer, forward Penelope Hocking is off to the big leagues.

Hocking was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday.

Hocking made a name for herself on the West Coast. Born in Anaheim, California, she played for the SoCal Blues Soccer Club in high school, where she became the 20th-ranked player in the 2018 recruiting class according to Top Drawer Soccer.

After committing to USC, Hocking made an immediate impact, earning the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award in 2018. During her sophomore year, she was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and All-Pacific Region first team,

By her senior season, Hocking became the all-time goal leader for the Trojans with 54 goals across four seasons with the program.

In her only season as a Nittany Lion, Hocking scored seven goals and led the Big Ten with 11 assists last season.

