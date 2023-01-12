After providing a spark to the Penn State offense as a fifth-year transfer, forward Penelope Hocking is off to the big leagues.
Hocking was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday.
Hocking made a name for herself on the West Coast. Born in Anaheim, California, she played for the SoCal Blues Soccer Club in high school, where she became the 20th-ranked player in the 2018 recruiting class according to Top Drawer Soccer.
After committing to USC, Hocking made an immediate impact, earning the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award in 2018. During her sophomore year, she was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and All-Pacific Region first team,
By her senior season, Hocking became the all-time goal leader for the Trojans with 54 goals across four seasons with the program.
In her only season as a Nittany Lion, Hocking scored seven goals and led the Big Ten with 11 assists last season.
For the 24th time in 28 years, Penn State finished the season nationally ranked.