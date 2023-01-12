One of Penn State’s biggest stars on the pitch has taken the next step in her soccer career.

Former Nittany Lion forward Ally Schlegel was selected 23rd overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Draft on Thursday. She will join her Penn State teammate, Penelope Hocking, who was drafted seventh overall.

Schlegel’s selection comes hot off the heels of a successful redshirt senior campaign where the Nittany Lions posted a 15-5-3 record and enjoyed a trip to the Sweet 16.

The Parker, Colorado, native was an instrumental force in Penn State’s strong season. She tallied 29 points in her 23 appearances en route to a first team All-Big Ten selection.

Throughout her collegiate career, Schlegae amassed quite the resume by totaling 114 career points. She scored 47 goals, including 15 game-winners during her time wearing blue and white.

Schlegel also earned the trust of her coaches and teammates, being named a team captain during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Now, Schlegel will look to continue finding success at the highest level of play.

