Penn State will once again host a game in the NCAA Tournament.

As the second seed in their side of the bracket, the Nittany Lions will welcome seventh-seeded West Virginia.

In the first stages of the regular season the two faced off in Happy Valley and the blue and white was victorious with a 2-0 shutout victory.

However, that was the end of August, and now it’s November — a lot has changed.

Snow is on the ground, and with temperatures not leaving the 30s, there’s a possibility of some lingering on the outskirts of the pitch. The weather for game time will be just above freezing, so both will face the same obstacle.

Each squad is riding winning streaks entering this matchup, as Penn State has won four straight, and West Virginia has won six.

For the Mountaineers, Lauren Segalla and AJ Rodriguez lead in scoring with five goals, yet neither have found the back of the net in the team’s most recent games.

In the first round of the tournament against Virginia Tech, West Virginia had two players score for the first time this season: Aria Bilal and Isabel Loza. This speaks to the versatility the old gold and blue has offensively.

Similarly, Penn State also has great depth in the midfield and attacking positions. Ally Schlegel, who has been on a hot streak and has scored 13 goals, didn’t see much action in the unit’s first-round matchup against Quinnipiac. In fact, the redshirt senior only played for roughly a quarter of the game.

However, stepping up was Penelope Hocking, Payton Linnehan, Kate Wiesner and Cori Dyke, who each notched a score in the unit’s 4-1 victory.

Overall, 13 different Nittany Lions have scored this season, so even if Schlegel experiences extra pressure from the Mountaineers, there’s definitely talent among other players.

Defensively, Penn State put together its best game of the season while limiting Quinnipiac to only four shots. Commanding the back line is veteran Jillian Jennings, who has a large presence at center back. She’s been a great facilitator for the blue and white and an important starting piece to the unit’s offensive presses.

If a ball gets past the Nittany Lion defense, more likely than not, Katherine Asman is there for the stop. The redshirt senior has 74 saves this campaign with a high save percentage of .796.

However, at Jeffrey Field, Asman sees significantly less action, which is a credit to the formidable defense and constant offensive pressure, with only 26 of her saves coming at home. Yet, if need be, Asman has proved to be capable of making the high-stake stops, which normally seal victories.

The Mountaineers also have a strong presence with Kayza Massey at goalkeeper. The senior performs well on the road, making 53 of her 77 saves away from home turf. Massey should expect a strong test from the blue and white, as 15 of its 25 shots were on goal in its latest game.

Overall, both teams fare similarly, considering the amount of goals their opponents have scored this season. Penn State has allowed 19 tallies, and West Virginia has given up 17. With two strong defenses, this match will be determined by the team that makes the least defensive errors and the team that’s able to capitalize the most offensively.

The last time these teams met, the Nittany Lions framed more shots on goal. However, there isn’t much disparity in their shot-on-goal percentages — the blue and white’s is only slightly higher at .568 compared to the old gold and blue’s .467.

Looking ahead, the winner of this match will face the winner of Xavier vs. the three-seeded Virginia on Nov. 20.

Xavier advanced following a 4-1 upset victory over sixth-seeded Tennessee, and Virginia punched its ticket to the second round following a 4-0 shutout win over Fairleigh Dickinson. This matchup will be important to keep an eye on as well since kickoff is just 2 and a half hours prior to the match at Jeffrey Field.

