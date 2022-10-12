Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this week for its last two home games of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions are fresh off a road win against Maryland, which snapped the team’s two-game losing streak and improved its conference record to 3-2-1.

Junior Natalie Wilson netted her first career goal midway through the first half.

The Terrapins committed 10 fouls, which provided the blue and white several opportunities. Six minutes into the second half, senior Cori Dyke scored and extended the lead, as Maryland continued to skid through the conference portion of its season.

After dropping out of the United Soccer Coaches rankings on Sept. 27, Penn State found itself back on the list at No. 25. These next two conference home games will be pivotal if the unit wants to climb even higher.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is looking to bounce back against Penn State after losing 2-1 against Northwestern on the road.

In the conference, the Badgers have a 5-1 record, but they are 10-2-2 overall. Both losses were suffered away from home turf, but considering its most recent loss spoiled a spotless conference record, the squad will enter its matchup with the blue and white hungry to win.

Statistically, this is an even matchup, with both teams carrying an identical shot on goal percentage at .522, meaning both offenses should pose a similar threat.

Wisconsin tends to score late in the game; 20 of the Badgers’ 30 goals have been tallied in the second half. Penn State’s defense will have to be formidable down the stretch as nine out of its 11 goals conceded came in the second half.

Leading all scorers for the Badgers is senior Emma Jaskaniec with 10 on the season. Senior Natalie Viggiano has been clutch down the stretch offensively, netting three game-winning goals.

For the Nittany Lions, redshirt senior Ally Schlegel leads her team in scoring with five goals thus far despite not scoring one since the end of September. Getting Schlegel in the mix more will be pivotal in this matchup.

If Penn State is able to get a quick start offensively, there could be a chance to capitalize and find the board first. Four of Wisconsin’s 14 conceded goals happened in the first 10 minutes — while it is a low percentage, it could be the spark the blue and white needs to start fast and grab the momentum right from the start.

The Badgers have also struggled with closing out games, conceding six goals in the final 10 minutes.

Michigan

On Sunday, Michigan will have its chance against Penn State amid its struggles through the conference portion of the season. The Wolverines play Northwestern at home Thursday before traveling to Happy Valley.

The team’s conference record is a feeble 1-3-2, but, what’s interesting about the maize and blue is it has been better on the road this season with a record of 5-2-1. Before conference play, the Wolverines were undefeated in away games, but Big Ten opponents have proven to be a challenge for them.

Junior forward Sammi Woods leads Michigan in scoring with seven goals, but she has not scored since the team’s 7-2 victory against Toledo in mid-September. In the six games after that win, her team has only scored two goals off the foot of Meredith Haakenson, who has five total on the year.

Kacey Lawrence also has five this season but — like most of the team — has not scored since the Toledo game. Overall, Michigan has lacked offensive production as of late.

Penn State has only allowed five goals on its home turf and has scored 17. Goalkeeper Katherine Asman has had an easier job at home, making just 17 saves at Jeffrey Field compared to 28 on the road. The redshirt senior ranks sixth in the Big Ten, averaging 3.46 saves per game.

The blue and white has seen success at home with a strong 5-1-1 record, with its only loss coming against Michigan State.

The last matchup between these teams was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, during the Big Ten Tournament last year where the maize and blue won 3-1. Their last regular season game was played in the same place with a similar result — a 2-0 win for the home team. Penn State’s last victory in the series was a home win in 2020.

Considering all recent matchups have gone in favor of the Wolverines, Penn State might have the upper hand at Jeffrey Field this weekend.

