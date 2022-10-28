Penn State concluded its regular season on the road with a loss to Nebraska and a tie against Iowa.

Its conference record worsened to 5-3-2, but the blue and white is shifting gears with the Big Ten Tournament kicking off Sunday.

Penn State is the sixth seed and will play third-seeded Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin.

The two faced off just weeks ago at Jeffrey Field, and the Nittany Lions won 3-0, limiting the Badgers to just two shots on goal compared to their 11. Since that matchup, each team ended their season with records of 1-1-1.

At home, Wisconsin is undefeated; it only tied twice. Graduate student goalkeeper Erin McKinney only conceded six goals at McClimon Field. She ranks third in the Big Ten, averaging 4.17 saves per game and finishing the regular season slate with 75 total stops.

Offensively, out of the 34 goals scored this season, the Badgers netted 20 on home turf. Leading all scorers is senior Emma Jaskaniec with 10, half of which were scored in Madison. However, she hasn’t found the back of the net since early October.

Junior Aryssa Mahrt is coming off a two-goal game in a 4-1 win against Nebraska to conclude the regular season. She has tallied six so far, tying senior midfielder Natalie Viggiano for second on the team.

The Nittany Lions struggled on the road with a record of 3-3-2 during the regular season. The unit’s last road victory was against Maryland, a shutout win on Oct. 9.

Compared to home games, the blue and white conceded more goals on the road — 11-16 have been allowed. Redshirt senior netminder Katherine Asman, who has done an exceptional job in goal during the season, tends to have to work harder for those matchups outside of Happy Valley.

Of the redshirt senior’s 57 saves, 34 were collected on the road. She’s won Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week twice this season, which speaks to her efforts of keeping the squad in these high-stakes matchups.

Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel is a threat up front, scoring five goals in the team’s last three games. Schlegel notched her 10th of the season in the tie against Iowa and her 100th career point against Michigan on Oct. 16.

Over the last two games, the unit’s only scorer was Schlegel. If Wisconsin is able to contain her explosive nature inside of the box, it will be interesting to see whom the blue and white rely on to find the back of the net.

It could be fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking, who has five goals on the year — with the last one coming in the sixth minute against the Badgers.

Because of how recently Penn State played Wisconsin, this game should be exciting. The change of venue could shift the momentum, but considering this is the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, more is at stake.

Both teams lost in the first round of the conference tournament last year, with Penn State falling to Michigan, the eventual tournament champion, and Wisconsin suffering a loss to top-seeded Rutgers. However, this year at least one of the two will advance, as they’ll face off in a winner-takes-all matchup.

The victor will play the winner of seventh-seeded Rutgers and second-seeded Northwestern on Nov. 3 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Nittany Lions didn’t play Northwestern in the regular season, but the Wildcats had a strong conference record of 7-2-1.

Penn State played the Scarlet Knights already this season, winning at home 2-0 in late September. The two teams faced off when the red and black was ranked fourth in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, but currently it ranks 20th.

