After outsourcing its opponents 7-0 last week, No. 6 Penn State looked to continue its meteoric rise against conference rival Michigan State.

The Spartans marched into Happy Valley and claimed a physical 2-1 victory over the Nittany Lions

The first 45 minutes set the tone for the rest of the game, as both teams fought and clawed for every touch of the ball.

“It’s big time, it’s blue collar,” Ally Schlegel said. “Most teams in this conference pride themselves on using their bodies and being physical.”

The Spartans had the game’s first big chance in the 16th minute when freshman midfielder Emerson Sargeant cut inside and took a left-footed strike that curled just outside of the goal post.

Penn State forward Penelope Hocking had a golden chance to take the lead in the 32nd minute, but a lunging save by redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal kept things level.

A foul against junior forward Kaitlyn Macbean granted the Nittany Lions a free kick in a dangerous position. On the set piece, the ball deflected off of Kozal to junior forward Elle Kershner, whose shot was blocked by a Spartan defender.

Michigan State produced one final opportunity in the first half, but a slide tackle from defender Cassie Hiatt staved off the Spartans.

In the 57th minute, the green and white broke the scoreless deadlock. A coverage breakdown in Penn State’s backline allowed Justina Gaynor to take an uncontested shot that she easily placed around goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

Despite leading in shots and time of possession, the Nittany Lions found themselves behind at home. An already aggressive Penn State squad pushed even harder, as tempers started to flare at Jeffrey Field.

A turnover in the midfield sparked a fast break for the Spartans in the 69th minute. Sargeant found Jordyn Wickes on the through ball, and the sophomore took care of the rest. Her far-post finish squeaked past Asman and lifted Michigan State to a 2-0 lead.

A loose ball in front of the net presented the blue and white with a chance to get back in the game in the 78th minute, but Macbean couldn’t get a clean handle and turned the ball over inside the 6-yard box.

The very next possession, fifth-year senior Schlegel pushed through a pair of defenders and tucked the ball into the top corner of the net, putting Penn State within a score, down 2-1.

The next 10 minutes were frantic, as the Nittany Lions pressed up on the Spartans, who tried to maintain their diminishing lead.

Penn State held the ball in Michigan State’s half, but couldn’t find an equalizer, dropping 2-1.

“We just couldn’t get off our heels. That intensity we brought against Rutgers, Michigan State brought against us,” coach Erica Dambach said.

There was no shortage of opportunities for Dambach’s offense to get the ball rolling, as it won 16 free kicks Thursday night. The green and white won the 50/50 ball all night and showed great pace along the wings, stymying the Nittany Lions.

Kozal played a big part in holding Penn State scoreless, accumulating seven saves and managing a defense that didn’t allow many open looks.

Dambach’s team has an important road trip ahead against Ohio State on the horizon, as it looks to put Thursday night’s result behind it.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE