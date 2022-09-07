No. 11 Penn State will return to the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field this week, as it prepares for its final nonconference match of the season.

The Nittany Lions spent last week on the West Coast, challenging two strong California programs in Stanford and Santa Clara.

The blue and white split these games, falling to Stanford, 2-0, before knocking off Santa Clara, 1-0.

The 1-1 result doesn’t look bad on paper, but the Nittany Lions played the worst they have all season last week.

It’s no secret coach Erica Dambach’s offense has been in a lull lately, being outshot 38-13 in its previous two games, including just six total shots on net, with its only tally coming on deflection from a Santa Clara defender into the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions certainly weren’t playing any pushovers, though, with both the Cardinal and the Broncos nationally ranked in the preseason polls and are some of the nation’s most consistent programs year in and year out.

At the same rate, the games won’t get much easier for Penn State, as its conference opener against Indiana is just two Sundays away.

Where the offense faltered last week, the defense shined, putting the team on its back and keeping the blue and white in both games.

Redshirt-senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman was outstanding against Stanford’s relentless attack Thursday. Facing 20 shots, the Roswell, Georgia, native made a season-high nine saves and allowed only two goals under immense pressure.

On Sunday, Asman and the defense sat on a 1-0 advantage for the greater part of the match against Santa Clara. An aggressive Broncos attack gave Penn State all it could handle, but ultimately Asman turned in her third clean sheet of the season.

The squad’s back four and midfielders deserve much of the credit, as well, as their pressure and positioning made it hard for their opponents to find space for shots. Of Santa Clara’s 18 shots, only four were on net.

The Nittany Lions hope for much more balance this week, as they take on Liberty at home.

The Lady Flames have been red hot lately, winning their last three contests. They share Penn State’s 4-1-1 record coming into Thursday’s match. The blue and white defense will be counted on again, as Liberty has plenty of playmakers in its attack.

Redshirt-senior midfielder McKinley Burkett has had a strong start to the season, as the Tennessee transfer leads the team with three goals.

One of Burkett’s top passing targets out on the wings is Meredith King. The junior forward was a preseason all-conference selection and the team’s point leader in 2021.

Much like Penn State, the Lady Flames have been led by a stout defense, allowing just three goals through six games. The primary goal for the Nittany Lions has to be finding their footing on offense, as playing on their backfoot all night is not a recipe for success.

Look for Dambach’s side to return to its aggressive style that helped it dominate some of its earlier matches, including a 2-0 win over then-No. 21 West Virginia.

One bright spot on the offense is fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking, who has done nothing but create plays with her pace and field vision. The USC transfer’s best trait may be her no-quit attitude.

Hocking is certainly tough to defend, but even when she is dispossessed of the ball, she will track down the opponent and often regain possession.

The buildup play, led by players like Hocking, has been strong all year. The attack tends to fizzle out inside the box, but Penn State certainly has the tools to find the back of the net.

Redshirt-senior forward Ally Schlegel is one of the team’s strongest leaders and finishers, pacing the team with three goals on the season.

There are capable players up and down the pitch for Penn State — they just have to find a way to get goals on the board. Thursday’s match with Liberty will be the final chance for the Nittany Lions to prepare for Big Ten play.

The blue and white offense is looking for a rebound, but the Lady Flames’ defense is not going to make that an easy task.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE