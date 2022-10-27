The Big Ten women’s soccer tournament kicks off on Sunday with all of the first-round matchups being played at the higher seeds’ campuses.

Sixth-seeded Penn State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the third-seeded Badgers.

Approaching the start of the championship, Michigan State and Northwestern claim the first and second seeds, respectively.

Minnesota

The bottom seed Minnesota enters the tournament with a .500 record in the Big Ten, finishing the season with a mark of 4-4-2. This is not a very high-powered offensive team, ranking second-to-last among teams in goals scored at the season's finale.

However, the Golden Gophers led the Big Ten in corners by a wide margin with 132. Their back line and goalkeeping kept them in games this season, which allowed the team to sneak into the tournament's last spot.

Goalie Megan Plaschko ranked fifth in the conference in goals against average at .944, while racking up six shutouts on the year. Minnesota will face top-seeded Michigan State, so expect a first-round bounce unless it puts on a top-tier performance.

Rutgers

The No. 7 seed Rutgers enters the tournament with a high-flying offense, leading the Big Ten in goals with 41, with the next highest team being Michigan State with 38. The scarlet and black also finished second in total shots with 282 on the season.

The Rutgers attack had two players finish in the top 10 in the Big Ten in goals scored, in Sam Kroeger and Allison Lowrey. They also had three in the top 10 for leaders in assists with Kylie Daigle, Sara Brocious and Riley Tiernan.

Coming off of two straight losses, Rutgers has a date with Northwestern in Round 1. While it certainly isn’t in their favor, if the Scarlet Knights come out firing on all cylinders on the offensive end, they can win this game. But if the offense isn’t clicking, it could be tough for them to pull it off.

Penn State

Penn State enters the tournament as the sixth seed as one of the most hit-or-miss teams in the tournament.

The Nittany Lions have had an up-and-down stretch over the last six games. To start off the final stretch of the season, they posted a three-game winning streak with all of the matches being shutouts, including a 2-0 win over Maryland, a 3-0 win over Wisconsin and a 3-0 win over Michigan.

Following a dominant three-game stretch, the Nittany Lions got completely outplayed by Nebraska, losing 4-2 and ultimately leading to their fall in the conference standings. To finish the season, they tied 1-1 with a beatable Iowa team.

Led by the Big Ten's leading goal scorer redshirt senior Ally Schlegel and fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking, who sits sixth in the Big Ten in assists, the Nittany Lions need to find their A-game to move on.

In the first round, the blue and white will face Wisconsin, whom it beat in dominant fashion last time they encountered each other. But this isn’t the same team it was in the most recent matchup, and it could go either way.

Ohio State

Ohio State comes into the Big Ten Tournament as the fifth seed with one of the most balanced teams competing for the championship. It has two top-10 goalscorers in the Big Ten with Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears.

The squad has an elite keeper in Molly Pritchard, who’s saved 47 shots on the year, good for fourth in the Big Ten, and given up only 10 goals, which is tied for third-fewest in the conference.

The Buckeyes enter the tournament with 36 goals scored paired with 24 assists in the regular season. They take on a Nebraska team that they tied 2-2 early in the year. Ohio State should have the edge in this one because of its all-around presence on the pitch.

Nebraska

Fourth-seeded Nebraska is one of the more interesting teams in the tournament. Despite finishing 5-3-2 in Big Ten play, the Cornhuskers struggled against less skilled conference teams, including a close win against Michigan, a tie against Purdue and a blowout loss to Iowa.

However, they looked like a different team against Penn State, winning 4-1 and creating shots often — which wasn’t common during the regular season as four of their 26 Big Ten goals scored were in that Penn State game.

Following the big win, Nebraska took on Wisconsin, only to have the script flipped on it as it lost 4-1. Consistent play is the problem with this team, but that’s what it’ll need if it wants to have a shot against Ohio State despite being the higher seed.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin heads into the tournament as the third seed. The Badgers are a very talented and well-rounded squad, which starts in the back with their keeper Erin McKinney.

McKinney led the Big Ten in saves by a large gap, collecting 75 with the next closest goaltender securing 57. Additionally, she had seven shutouts on the year.

Despite the elite play from McKinney, the defense will need to help her out more, as the Badgers gave up the second-most Big Ten goals of any team in the tournament.

Wisconsin had a strong year in conference play with two of its three losses coming to a Penn State team playing at its full potential and a very good Northwestern unit.

This is a tough matchup for Wisconsin in the first round, as the last time it faced the blue and white, it was shutout. However, if Penn State keeps up its recent struggles and Wisconsin plays to its full ability, the Badgers can take this one.

Northwestern

Northwestern comes rolling into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed and the 12th-ranked team in the country.

The Wildcats had a strong year in Big Ten play, finishing with a 7-2-1 record, with their only two losses coming in a close match against Iowa and a tough, yet hard fought, 2-1 loss to Michigan State.

Northwestern has a high-flying offense that claims the third-most goals going into the tournament with 37. It also has an absolute brick wall on its back line, giving up just 12 tallies on the season — the second-lowest mark in the Big Ten.

The Wildcats finished second in the Big Ten in points, ending the regular season with 112.

The squad had a strong season but will face a tough first-round matchup against Rutgers and its high powered offense. If Northwestern’s defense shuts down the Scarlet Knights attack, it will have a pretty high chance of winning the contest.

Michigan State

Michigan State enters the tournament ready to finish off a dominant season coming in as the undisputed No. 1 seed and the sixth-ranked team in the country — proving itself as one of the best teams in the nation.

The unit finished 9-0-1 on the year in Big Ten play and went 14-1-3 overall. The team’s only loss was to Arkansas, who is no joke and finished the year ranked ninth in the country.

The Spartans are led by Lauren DeBeau, who ranked second in the conference in three different categories, such as shots on goal, goals and points.

It wasn’t all DeBeau though, as the powerful Spartan offense proved to be a force to be reckoned with, finishing the regular season with 38 goals, 35 assists and 111 points.

Points are easy to come by when you're second in the Big Ten in corners, with 107 on the year. However, it's not just the offense that excelled, as the defense allowed just seven tallies in Big Ten play, which ranked first in the conference by five over second-place Northwestern.

Michigan State faces the Golden Gophers in Round 1, a game in which it should pull away with a win.

The top two seeds seem to be the favorites to win the tournament, but a deep field and proven track records can lead to anyone coming home with the hardware.

