A dominant first half from Nebraska was too much to overcome for Penn State.

The Cornhuskers topped the No. 24 Nittany Lions by a score of 4-2 in Nebraska’s final home game of the regular season.

The first half was all Nebraska as its front line forced a lot of pressure on Penn State’s back line. The Nittany Lion’s back line struggled with the pressure and turned the ball over quite often giving Nebraska the edge in time of possession.

The aggressive duress caused by the Cornhuskers created an early lead as they were able to score two early goals to set the tone against the 24th ranked blue and white.

The first and second goal were scored by Florence Belzille, notching her second and third goals of the season. On her second goal, Reagan Raabe let the ball roll between her legs instead of controlling it off of Florence’s strike causing confusion among the Nittany Lions defense.

Penn State struggled to move the ball down the field as it turned the ball over often, passing the ball into double coverage and took too many big touches allowing Nebraska to take the ball away. The back line was passing within itself too much, and didn’t attempt to move the ball downfield.

Nebraska dominated control, as it led the amount of throw-ins and corner kicks by a wide margin. Nebraska’s Jordan Zade did many flip throw-ins, generating a lot of height and length, almost giving her team a corner coming from her hands.

Midway through, Penn State had some time on the Nebraska half, but struggled to get shots off as Nebraska’s defense proved to be tough to get by.

The red and white had a missed opportunity off of a free kick, but had another attempt due to the Penn State squad having their wall move too early. The Cornhuskers missed again and had a foul on the set piece, giving the ball back to the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions finally put one in the back of the net, as a Penelope Hocking miss allowed Ally Schlegel to score off the rebound.

The Cornhuskers then came roaring back a minute later as Sarah Webber, who left the game earlier for injury, ripped one into the back of the net capitalizing on Penn State’s defense’s sloppy play.

The blue and white had missed opportunities as Hawking beat defenders, and the Penn State attack just missed the cross as it soared over their heads. The Nittany Lions also had a free kick, but the Nebraska goalie made an incredible save to knock the ball over the crossbar.

Nebraska continued to add insult to injury as Gwen Lane ripped a rocket for the team’s fourth goal of the night in the final minutes of the half.

It was the Nittany Lion’s second time giving up three goals in a game this year, and the red and white scored four in the first half to take full control of the game. The four goals came off only eight shots. The Cornhuskers led 4-1 going into the half.

Penn State came out of the half determined not to give up, as Schlegel scored her second goal of the game.

The blue and white came out of the half rejuvenated, forcing turnovers and creating pressure to allow for more time of possession in Nebraska's side of the field. Shots occurred more often early in the second half than they did in the first for the blue and white, shifting the momentum.

A yellow card was issued to Hocking midway through the half, the first card of the game.

The Cornhuskers had numbers as they marched down the pitch, but Rabbe’s shot soared over the goal and out of bounds.

Schlegel was given a yellow card as she got into an exchange with the referee, but it was then called off.

A few minutes later Nebraka’s Riley Hill got a yellow card for an aggressive slide tackle in the blue and white box for the second yellow of the game, first for the Cornhuskers.

The red and white regained control of the ball as it fired off several shots created off of corners and throw-ins as the game approached the midway point.

Both teams started to trade possession, both getting shots off, but not able to add to the boxscore as the game began to wind down.

Emma Prososki received a yellow card, the third of the game and second for the Cornhuskers, giving Penn State a set piece, but it was unable to capitalize.

Schlegel went down awkwardly in the red and white box as the game approached its end. She was clearly hurt and was forced to leave the game, a massive blow to the Nittany Lion’s as she leads the team in goals.

Another injury occurred at the end of the game, as Raabe was forced to leave the game for Nebraska in the final minutes.

Coming off the loss, Penn State will travel to Iowa to play its final regular season game before the conference tournament.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE