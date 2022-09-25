It was a day of firsts for Penn State on Sunday.

Dominating Illinois at Jeffrey Field on Senior Day, the Nittany Lions scored a season-high five goals in the 5-0 thrashing.

After racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas pedal, even with many of its starters subbing out in the final 45 minutes.

20 total Nittany Lions stepped on the pitch, ranging from young freshmen to experienced depth players.

“You look at the stat line, you look at the shots we had when [the subs] came off the bench,” coach Erica Dambach said. “They gave us a huge boost today and we scored goals when they came into the game.”

Two of Penn State’s five goals were courtesy of fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking, one of seven seniors that were honored before kickoff.

The other three came from substitutes, including sixth-year senior Jillian Jennings, freshman forward Olivia Smith and junior striker Kaitlyn MacBean

For all three players, it was their first goal sporting the blue and white.

“I kind of blacked out there for a second,” Jennings said. “I just found myself and front of it and I was like, ‘go ahead.’”

The Boston College transfer earned her first career goal back in 2018 as a sophomore against Pitt. Sunday’s goal against Illinois came on the end of a corner kick, which was an “exciting and super happy” moment for Jennings.

“It was the greatest feeling watching [Jennings] celebrate with the team,” Dambach said. “She’s had her ups and downs but mentally has stayed locked in, and she deserves it all.”

Between the transfer portal and recruiting, Penn State has built a strong roster from top to bottom. The 2022 recruiting class, ranked No. 1 by Top Drawer Soccer, has paid immediate dividends for the Nittany Lions.

No. 2 overall recruit Amelia White has shined in her collegiate debut season, including an assist against Illinois. It was her classmate, Olivia Smith, who emerged as a scoring threat Sunday, however.

The Canadian striker initially committed to Florida State, before decommitting and joining the Penn State program.

The Nittany Lions were happy to have her against the Illini, as Smith secured her first collegiate goal in the 36th minute.

“Olivia Smith is a really fun player to watch,” Dambach said. “She had 23 minutes, four shots, three on goal and a goal — talk about an impact.”

Smith has seen the pitch in each of the past three matches and figures to see even more minutes as the Big Ten schedule heats up.

MacBean has waited two years for her opportunity, and made the most of it with a late goal that stretched the lead to 5-0. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was lively in the second half and also made a case for more playing time as the season progresses.

With a 4-0 lead in the 66th minute, starting goalkeeper Katherine Asman was relieved from her duties, making way for fifth-year goalie Morgan Messner. Messner made one save on the day. Neither keeper was tested by Illinois, which managed just four shots on goal.

The Penn State bench erupted when Messner subbed on, including Dambach, who described her as “the best human I’ve ever been around.”

Asman’s strong play in net has kept Messner off the pitch, but Dambach is adamant that her back-up keeper could start on most teams.

“She is all about this team, and she certainly should be a starter at any program, including this one,” Dambach said.

The Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, native began her career with Boston, putting together an outstanding first three seasons.

With the Terriers, Messner posted a career save percentage of 0.816, as well as an All-North Region selection.

Penn State is certainly in good hands if Asman were to go down, and really if any player had to leave the pitch.

Dambach has discussed how talented the depth on the roster is, and as players continue to develop, the on-field product will follow suit.

“We’re just focusing on the process right now — everything's about the process,” Dambach said. “Everything’s about getting 1% better every day.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE