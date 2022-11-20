Penn State’s dominant playoff run ended on Sunday in Happy Valley.

The blue and white fell 3-2 to the Cavaliers after surrendering two late leads at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State was as aggressive as usual to start the match, applying its typical pressure early on.

Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel picked up the first shot of the game on a lucky deflection that she couldn’t finish in the end.

On a pass into the box from fifth-year Penelope Hocking, a Virginia defender made a poor deflection that gave Schlegel a prime chance to take an early lead, but senior goalie Cayla White quickly fell on the ball before the veteran could put a good touch on it.

The next 20-plus minutes saw each team ramp up the press defensively, making it tough on opposing offenses to string together meaningful passes deep in their offensive zones. Despite this, each squad earned a few corner kicks and had one major opportunity to score.

For Penn State, the missed chance came in at the 22nd-minute mark when senior midfielder Cori Dyke sent a ball into the box and a deflection went off the outside of the right post.

On the other end, in the 26th minute a juicy rebound off a corner kick fell to Maggie Cagle in the box. Her shot went high over the bar, failing to test redshirt senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

The drought wouldn’t last much longer, though, as senior Payton Linnehan continued her outstanding playoff run.

In the 30th minute, Linnehan scored her fourth goal in five matches, including one in three straight to open the NCAA Tournament.

There wasn’t much to speak of for the rest of the half, outside of freshman midfielder Jill Flammia registering the Hoos’ first and only shot on goal of the first half during the 40th minute.

The second half saw the Cavaliers apply serious pressure with their offense for most of the first 20 minutes.

Virginia’s two best chances early on came from graduate student forward Haley Hopkins and fifth-year defender Claire Constant.

Constant’s 59th-minute volley was calmly kicked away by a Penn State player at the net, while Hopkins nutmegged a Nittany Lion defender on a shot to the bottom right corner that was easily stopped by Asman in the 62nd.

The blue and white had a unique chance of its own when a long pass from senior midfielder Kate Wiesner went through the mitts of the Hoos’ goalie and fell to Schlegel. With her back facing the goal, the veteran star elected to try a bicycle kick in the 69th minute but her shot went over the crossbar.

After dominating much of the second frame, Virginia finally picked up the equalizer. Flammia’s initial shot on goal was saved, but Asman couldn’t hold onto it, giving Flammia an easy rebound that she slotted to tie the contest.

Schlegel was granted a great chance on a deep run in the 82nd minute but her left-footed shot went over the net.

But Penn State didn’t let up.

The Nittany Lions won the ball back after the goal kick and Linnehan carried the ball up the right side before banking the ball off the left post. Despite celebrating what looked to be a goal, freshman forward Amelia White slotted the rebound in the back of the net for the late lead.

Virginia had several chances that came close to the late answer, including one in the 87th minute that went off the intersection of the right post and crossbar, but ultimately a header from freshman Maya Carter in the 88th was the game-tying tally.

Carter’s goal sent the game to overtime, with both teams playing keepaway for the dying seconds of regulation.

Continuing to apply pressure, Virginia found the back of the net in the overtime period after a shot was just too high for Asman to bat down. Hopkins’ shot deflected off the goalie’s hand into the back of the net, giving her team its first lead of the game in the 94th minute.

The second 10-minute overtime period saw a ton of tired legs going through the motions on Jeffrey Field, but the blue and white couldn’t erase the deficit.

The Nittany Lions fell 3-2 on their home pitch, ending their season in the third round.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE