As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack.

The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.

While coach Erica Dambach’s squad came into the Big Ten battle averaging 14.2 shots and two goals a game, the offense was held off the scoreboard till late in the game — despite tallying 16 shots.

The lone goal for Penn State came in the 82nd minute from Ally Schlegel, but it was a frustrating night for the redshirt senior and her teammates.

“You feel like the ball is rolling, and the Big Ten conference is never anything to take lightly,” Schlegel said. “Every game is a big game for us, and so coming into that and not getting the result was very disappointing.”

Schlegel finished the game with two shots on goal, one behind Penelope Hocking, who had a team-high of three.

Although Hocking had one more shot on goal, Schlegel left her fellow fifth-year behind and moved into the team lead in goals with five.

While there were not many positives for Dambach after the game, her captain's performance was one of them.

“I think when Schlegel wants to score a goal, Schlegel can score a goal at any given time,” Dambach said.

In the two games prior to its most recent loss, the Nittany Lions attacked early and found the back of the net in the first 10 minutes of each contest.

However, offense was hard to come by in the first half, as both teams came out of the gate extremely physical, fighting for every inch.

The Spartans had the contest's first chance in the 16th minute when freshman midfielder Emerson Sargeant fired a shot just wide of the goal.

Midway through the opening frame, the blue and white had a chance to take the lead as Hocking knifed toward the goal, but her shot was blocked by a lunging save from redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal.

In the 39th minute, Penn State was granted a free kick in its own half. Off the set piece, the ball bounced off Kozal to junior forward Elle Kershner, but her shot was deflected in front of the net, and the squad was unable to do much on the ensuing corner kick.

The blue and white’s failure to capitalize on those prime scoring chances plagued it throughout the contest.

“We weren’t on the ball, and that was the bigger thing, and it wasn’t so much on working to create scoring chances,” Dambach said. “We just need to be first to the ball.”

After 57-plus minutes with the game deadlocked at zero, Michigan State broke through thanks to a blown defensive coverage by Penn State. Junior midfielder Justina Gaynor ripped a shot past redshirt senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman to give her team the 1-0 lead.

In the 69th minute, the Nittany Lions once again committed a costly mistake, turning the ball over in the midfield. Sargeant raced up the field and found sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes, who made no mistake, slotting a shot past Asman for the two-goal advantage.

With its backs against the wall, Penn State went on the attack in the final 20 minutes. Hocking came close to cutting the deficit, but her shot to the bottom left of the goal was saved.

On the following possession, Schlegel cut through a couple Spartan defenders and ripped a shot into the back of the net.

“When it's the end of the game, you’re going to take chances, and when you’re that close in the box, you might as well wheel and deal and get something done,” Schlegel said.

However, the Nittany Lions couldn’t even the score and ended up losing by one tally.

Penn State is back in action against Ohio State on Sunday, and Dambach wants her team to play with the energy it displayed against some of the better teams it played.

“That’s something we're trying to figure out as a staff,” Dambach said. “The consistency, the desire and the fight and bite — that’s really hard to create. That’s something inside of you, but something that comes out on the training field.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE