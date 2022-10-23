With Penn State locked into the Big Ten Tournament, Sunday’s regular season finale against Iowa was a matter of finalizing postseason seeding.

After a hot start, the Nittany Lions cooled down, hanging on for a 1-1 draw with the hungry Hawkeyes.

Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel continued her strong play at the end of the regular season, notching a goal in the 23rd minute. Schlegel took the pass from senior Kate Wiesner, cut inside and beautifully curved the shot into the bottom-left corner.

For Schlegel, it was her team-leading 10th goal of the season and 109th point in her career.

The blue and white didn’t have to wait long for its next chance. In the 34th minute, freshman Amelia White made a run up the sideline and fired a cross into Kaitlyn MacBean. The ball deflected off MacBean’s knee, above the crossbar and out of play.

Other than these opportunities, it was a quiet first half in windy Iowa City. The blue and white defense shut down the Hawkeyes, allowing just one shot in the half.

Just six minutes into the second half, Iowa pushed into the attacking third and found its equalizer. Graduate student midfielder Caroline Halonen lofted a pretty ball over the head of a diving Katherine Asman and into the back of the net.

Whatever coach Dave Dilanni said to his team at halftime worked, as the Hawkeyes offense looked much livelier after the break.

Iowa controlled the ball on Penn State’s side of the field much of the second half, pelting the Nittany Lions with dangerous passes and shots on goal.

When the blue and white won the ball, it struggled to move it downfield, as Iowa’s back four played close to the midfield stripe and clamped down on Penn State’s passing.

The Nittany Lions were efficient offensively despite the lack of opportunities, putting six of their 10 shots on goal.

After both offenses fell into a lull, the final 10 minutes provided fans with absolute chaos.

In the 83rd minute, Halonen nearly scored her second goal, as she rose up for a header that bounced off the woodwork. Just moments later, another Iowa shot cannoned into the hands of Asman.

On the ensuing possession for Penn State, forward Penelope Hocking went down in the box to draw a penalty kick.

Schlegel stepped up to take what would’ve likely been a game-winning penalty shot, but Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking guessed the right way and denied the goal.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE