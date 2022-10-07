Penn State has been on a roller coaster lately, but the ride flattens out this week with just one matchup on the docket.

The Nittany Lions played their first five Big Ten matches over the span of 15 days, going 2-2-1 in that demanding stretch.

The conference slate started promisingly, as the blue and white upset then-No. 4 Rutgers before overwhelming Illinois three days later.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team rocketed to No. 6 in the ensuing top-25 rankings. As quickly as Penn State ascended, its nosedive was even more dramatic.

Last Thursday, unranked Michigan State marched onto Jeffrey Field and pulled off the 2-1 upset. The following Sunday, the wounded Nittany Lions were slain by Ohio State 3-0 in Columbus, Ohio.

Being outscored 5-1 against unranked squads certainly didn’t do Penn State any favors in this week’s coaches poll. At 7-3-2 overall, the blue and white is unranked for the first time this season.

Penn State's rebound campaign begins in College Park, Maryland, as it takes on the 2-5-5 Terrapins, who are in the midst of an even worse streak, dropping their last four games by a combined score of 10-3.

Life doesn’t get any easier with the blue and white coming to town, a team that Maryland is 1-12 against since 2002.

During their losing streak, the Terps’ offense has been as cold as the early October weather. Save for a 14-shot output against Illinois, the squad averaged less than five shots per game in its previous three losses.

Maryland does have the ingredients for offensive success in twin forwards Malikae and Mikayla Dayes. The graduate students were named Big Ten Players to Watch in the preseason and have the experience and skill to test Penn State’s defense.

The team’s leading scorer is senior forward Alina Stahl with four goals and two assists, boasting an on-goal percentage of .800.

Defensively, graduate student goalkeeper Emory Wegener started in net for Maryland’s last three matches, allowing seven goals and making nine saves.

Senior Madeline Smith started in the other eight games for the Terrapins, and across those starts, she gave up eight goals with 26 saves.

Regardless of which Maryland goalie straps on the gloves, the Penn State offense will need to be a lot more efficient to get on the scoreboard.

Last Sunday, the Nittany Lions were in Ohio State territory early and often, taking 20 shots, winning 10 corner kicks and winning 11 free kicks via fouls. All of these opportunities amounted to just five attempts on goal and a shutout defeat.

The blue and white attack has been hot and cold, showing signs of life in some matches but also regressing to what was on display against the Buckeyes.

Penn State sits in the middle of the Big Ten standings at 2-2-1 in conference. For a team that has been picked first in every Big Ten preseason poll since 2003, 2022’s mediocre start puts it in unfamiliar territory.

Dambach’s team has five conference clashes left in a regular season that is winding down quickly. If the Big Ten Tournament started today, the Nittany Lions would be the seventh seed and only one loss away from missing the tournament altogether.

The first step in cementing a postseason spot comes Sunday against Maryland, which has historically been no match for the blue and white.

The Terps had no answer for the dynamic Penn State offenses in their last two meetings, falling 5-1 and 6-0, respectively.

Redshirt-senior forward Ally Schlegel notched three total goals in those matches, and the Nittany Lions will count on her again to lead the offense.

October soccer brings out the most intense conference games, as teams fight for their postseason lives and to finish the year out strong.

Expect no different between Penn State and Maryland at College Park, as two hungry teams hope to turn around the ship before it sinks.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE