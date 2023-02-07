There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring.

Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.

It might still be winter but Tropical Tuesday is set when Arizona State comes to Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions will celebrate their faculty and staff for that game’s appreciation promotion.

A lot of fun will be had a Panzer this season DON’T MISS IT! pic.twitter.com/xzav63sbP7 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) February 7, 2023

The Pink Game will be held on March 4 and the HeadStrong Game will be on the 14th.

Penn State honors its seniors on Senior and Alumni Day on March 25.

Mental Health Awareness and Youth Day will be on April 2.

The final theme day of the season will be the highly anticipated Wear White game.

