After stumbling a bit in the early part of its schedule, Penn State has regained its footing recently. Currently ranked No. 12 in the country, the Nittany Lions have a good chance to string together some wins and start to really take shape as a team.

Penn State hosted Franklin Pierce on consecutive days, with Game 1 on Sunday and Game 2 on Monday. The Nittany Lions were able to capture their first series sweep of the season and improve their record to 5-4-1.

The blue and white took it to Franklin Pierce, winning both games by a combined score of 10-1, while earning massive contributions from players it hadn’t gotten significant production from before.

Four different players scored their first goal of the season during the Sunday contest alone, something that should prove to be very important going forward. In the Monday victory, Penn State showed even more of its depth, starting freshman Katie DeSa in goal.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said this move was both to give DeSa some experience and to allow junior Josie Bothun some rest for the upcoming series. DeSa only allowed one goal in her first career win and start, a great way to begin a career.

Going into the conference portion of its schedule, Penn State has set itself up nicely to make a run. After scoring six goals in one game this weekend, the highest total of the season, the offense needs to maintain its momentum if it plans on making a postseason run.

Getting contributions from your starters, while also knowing your bench is deep enough to keep the pressure on the other team’s defense is a huge plus for Kampersal’s squad moving forward.

This weekend, the Nittany Lions will travel to Missouri to take on Lindenwood.

Lindenwood had a less-than-ideal start to its 2022 campaign, to say the least. The Lions sit at 0-4 on the year, getting swept by Bemidji State and Wisconsin. Lindenwood only managed to win six games a year ago, and so far it has shown little to no signs of improvement.

The Lions were shut out by the third-ranked Badgers in both games, losing by a combined score of 16-0. The Badgers are good, but Penn State found a way to beat them in the season opener back in September.

There isn’t much offense to speak of for Lindenwood, but it does have some dangerous skaters.

Morgan Neitzke, a sophomore forward from Michigan, had two goals against Bemidji State in the second game of that series.

Neitzke played in all 29 games for the Lions last season and led the team in shots as a freshman. She earned CHA Rookie of the Week honors for her efforts in a series against Syracuse, blocking 13 shots in the process.

Freshman defender Sarah Davies is another player to watch this weekend. Davies recorded a goal in her first-ever game as a collegiate athlete against Bemidji State. She also had two assists in that series, as she continued to find a way to make an instant impact for her squad.

As for the goalkeeper position, the Lions don’t seem to have a set starter at the position. A total of three different goalies have gotten action in just four games this season for Lindenwood. In the first game of the season, the unit went with senior Natalie Ferenc, who posted a save percentage of .912 but allowed the game-winning goal in overtime.

In their second game, the Lions went with two different goalkeepers. This time it was Julia Maguire and Emily Finach who split time in net. Finach, the youngest of the trio, posted a better save percentage than Maguire in this game, which the coaches seemed to take notice of.

Finach started in the Lions’ last contest against Wisconsin, allowing 10 goals but still posting a .851 save percentage; she was under fire all night long, recording 57 saves.

No matter who starts in goal, not many games are going to be won when allowing 67 shots on goal. Lindenwood’s defense must improve quickly or Penn State will continue to expose that weakness.

