Penn State is off to a rocky start to the 2022-23 season. Since upsetting No. 3 Wisconsin in the season opener, the squad has just not been able to finish the job against good teams.

Starting with Game 2 of the opening weekend series with the Badgers, the Nittany Lions have lost their last four games against ranked opponents. Minnesota Duluth, who is currently sitting at fourth in the nation in the USCHO poll, handled the blue and white 4-0.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a heartbreaking series against sixth-ranked Colgate. Penn State lost both games of the weekend series by one point, and both losses came courtesy of a Raiders goal with a minute or less to play in regulation.

Penn State players and coaches alike have talked about the resiliency of their team and how much mental health work they have done in the offseason. This team is now at a crossroads; it can either act defeated and quit on the season with a 2-4 record, or it can stay motivated and string together some wins.

After playing five out of six games against teams that were ranked higher than them, the Nittany Lions have 10 straight contests coming up against units that are currently ranked lower than them or unranked. The fact the schedule gets softer, combined with the fact Penn State is battle-tested should be a good opportunity to make some hay in upcoming conference play.

Despite the recent losses, Penn State has been able to sustain its ranking at No. 11 for the last three weeks, a trend that is unlikely to continue if it keeps dropping games during its upcoming schedule.

With that being said, the Nittany Lions have a two-game weekend series coming up with yet another ranked opponent, so here is a look at how they match up with Boston College.

Boston College

The Eagles have reappeared on the USCHO poll after being unranked a week ago. Boston College earned its highest ranking of the season thus far, appearing at No. 14.

The Eagles' reemergence in the top 15 comes courtesy of a two-game sweep of Merrimack, winning their games 4-0 and 4-1. Boston College now sits at 3-1 on the year, with its only loss coming in a shutout against seventh-ranked Quinnipiac, losing 5-0.

Boston College’s star player is none other than Hannah Bilka, a senior captain from Texas, who leads the team in goals, assists, points, shots and shorthanded goals.

One area that Boston College has really struggled in so far this season is converting on power plays. The Eagles have had 11 power play opportunities in the first four games but have only managed to score one goal in those 11 attempts. This is something Boston College will have to improve upon going into the meat of its schedule, especially this weekend against Penn State.

Last season, these two teams met twice in the first series of the season, and it did not go so well for the Nittany Lions; the Eagles swept them, in Hockey Valley no less. Boston College won both contests 2-1, with the first game requiring overtime to determine a victor.

One of the goals for the Eagles in last season’s series came from, you guessed it, Bilka. Mallory Uihlein had a goal of her own for Penn State in last year's series, so look for those two to have a significant impact in this weekend’s slate.

In the crease, Abigail Levy has made three starts for the maroon and gold, allowing six goals on 94 shots, for a save percentage of .936. She struggled in the team’s lone loss, though, surrendering five tallies to Quinnipiac.

If Penn State can follow the blueprint laid out by the Bobcats, it should have success getting on the board.

The Nittany Lions and Boston College will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday and once again at 2 p.m. on Saturday. This series will tell a lot about the makeup of these two squads.

