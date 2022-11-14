After its 3-0 win in Game 1 on Sunday, No. 11 Penn State had a tougher time putting Brown away in the second contest.

However, the Nittany Lions were able to beat the road team 4-2, after responding to a third-period comeback. The win gave them their third series sweep of the season.

Penn State’s defense and steady offensive shot selection led it to the victory Sunday and were both key again in Game 2.

The biggest difference was shot volume, as the blue and white racked up more shots on goal through the first three minutes than it did through Game 1’s entire first period. It didn’t result in points until later in the period, but the early run on shots was a good sign for the blue and white.

Coach Jeff Kampersal mentioned how important the first period has been in starting offense.

“It’s hugely important that we get the fast start, and then the momentum keeps building… so everyone builds confidence to get a couple [shots] early,” Kampersal said when describing how Penn State took control of the game early.

The first score came on a power play for Penn State, as senior forward Julie Gough got it to go from behind the net for her fifth goal of the season.

Kampersal said Gough’s impact on power play transitions have been a key this season and added “she chips in with other ways besides offense.”

After seeing success on the power play Sunday, the Nittany Lions took advantage of those opportunities once again in the rematch.

The Nittany Lions finished 1-for-3 on power play opportunities in Game 2, while the Bears were 0-for-3 throughout the day after also finishing 0-for-3 in the game prior.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun led yet another remarkable game defensively, as she started the match with eight saves in the first period. Bothun finished with 35 saves in this series, and brought her season total to 341 after the matchup with Brown.

Many of the things Kampersal spoke of improving on from Sunday’s game were much better in Game 2 — as the Nittany Lions shot on goal 17 times through the first period, giving them a 2-0 lead going into the second.

The second frame gave Penn State the chance to put this game away early, and then both teams traded misses throughout a scoreless second period of action.

The period was slow offensively for both teams, as the Nittany Lions only got another eight shots up.

The third period saw Brown add a goal within the first minute of play to bring it back to a competitive game now at 2-1. Bears’ freshman forward Jade Iginla got her team on the board for its first score of the series, and Penn State struggled to finally put the game away afterward.

Junior goalie Kaley Doyle managed to keep holding strong defense through the last couple of periods, and it paid off as the Bears got offense again eventually.

The Bears tied the match from a goal by freshman forward India McDadi, capping off the team’s third period-run led by freshmen.

Not soon after, though, Gough gave her team the lead with her second score of the game with just over a minute left to play. The Nittany Lions scored an open-net goal thanks to junior forward Kiara Zanon to secure the 4-2 win.

The Nittany Lions will face No. 6 Yale in their next matchup. With the first game scheduled for Friday, the team will get to take this win into its next ranked opponent.

“We know that we have enough depth and energy to re-attack," Kampersal said. "Dealing with adversity and overcoming it, I think that’s important heading into Yale.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE