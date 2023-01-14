Streaks lived and died during Penn State and RIT’s overtime 2-2 draw on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Most notably, the blue and white’s win streak ended after winning the previous six contests. Despite the tie during their second meeting with the Tigers this season, the Nittany Lions remain at the top of the CHA standings.

Head coach Jeff Kampersal decided to shake things up by giving freshman goaltender Katie Desa the nod over Josie Bothun during Saturday’s match against the Tigers. Desa’s last start was against Franklin Pierce where she made 11 saves and allowed one goal during the 4-1 victory for the Nittany Lions.

“I thought that she was really good this week in practice, like really good,” Kampersal said. “I thought it was a time where she deserved to have a start.”

This marked an end to Bothun’s 15-game starting streak for the blue and white that dated back to Oct. 28, 2022, against Lindenwood in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Just over midway through the first period, the Nittany Lions appeared to have put points on the board, sending the goal horn blaring through the speakers of Pegula Ice Arena. After a bit of confusion, the Tigers capitalized and zoomed down the ice, capping off the attack with a goal of their own from sophomore forward Jordyn Bear.

Following Bear’s goal, officials went to review to confirm that the blue and white’s shot did not count, and after close examination, officials concluded the puck failed to completely cross the line and the call stood as no-goal.

After a sluggish first round of play, the Nittany Lions found their footing in the second and evened up the score 23 seconds into the period after Kiara Zanon fed freshman Tessa Janecke.

“There’s no reason not to be firing on all cylinders,” Kampersal said about the message he gave the team heading into period two. “Support one another, stick to championship habits, it’s cliche but focus on the process and not the result.”

Later in the second, Zanon blasted a one-timer that extended Penn State’s lead and capped off back-to-back multi-point games. On Friday, the junior scored her 100th and 101st points as a member of the blue and white.

“She’s a player that plays with her head up,” Kampersal said. “She works, she’s in here every morning working on skills, practice, lifting… she’s very committed and we’re very lucky that she’s on our team.”

Athena Vasdani tied the game in the third with an assist from Amy Dobson, a former Nittany Lion.

Overtime saw a few missed opportunities for the blue and white including a miss on a wide-open net.

“We want to score goals from the blue line but we should be finding sticks for tips and things like that,” Kampersal said after Penn State outshot RIT 41 to 13. “It’s things that we work on all the time, it’s just not, like, hammered home yet.”

For RIT, its 16-game losing streak that began on Oct. 14 came to an end. The Tigers are now 2-20-1 but remain winless in CHA play.

“This group gives us a really hard and fought effort each time they play,” Kampersal said. “We need to do a better job of adjusting our offense, either getting high forwards or dumping it off the end wall and attacking low.”

Up next for the Nittany Lions are a Mercyhurst squad that they faced in early November. The two teams wound up splitting the two-game set.

“There’s a lot at stake like home ice throughout the first round of the playoffs,” Kampersal said on the upcoming eight-straight conference games. “I do think it’s a motivated group.”

The blue and white, now 16-8-2, will attempt to end the Lakers' current four-game win streak and get itself back in the win column when the two teams meet in Erie, Pennsylvania, next Sunday and Monday.

