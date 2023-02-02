Fresh off a series sweep over Lindenwood, No. 10 Penn State will travel to Syracuse, New York, for a two-game series with the Orange. This is the penultimate series of the regular season for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions and Syracuse will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday and again at 3 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up the season series.

Penn State sits atop the CHA with a conference record of 10-1-1 and is 20-8-2 overall.

As for Syracuse, it’s 6-5-1 in conference play and sits third in the CHA.

The Nittany Lions resume play after completing a series and season sweep over the Lindenwood Lions on Jan. 27 and 28, winning 5-1 in Game 1 and 6-3 in Game 2 on Senior Day.

“We went through some adversity against Lindenwood, so it’s helpful to go through that and come out on the other end stronger. We’re trying to keep a level of hard work but also a level of rest and recuperation,” Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal said.

For the Orange, they’re returning home after a two-game series in Erie, Pennsylvania, with Mercyhurst. The Lakers took Game 1 by a score of 6-1 and drew even with a 1-1 tie in Game 2.

The last time these two faced off, it was all Penn State back on Dec. 3 and 4. The Nittany Lions shut out the Orange 4-0 in Game 1 and followed with an 11-3 blowout win to complete the home sweep.

Since their last meeting, Syracuse has gone 2-7-1, while Penn State has soared to 7-0-1 since Dec. 4.

Look out for No. 11 in orange and blue, Sarah Thompson, to have a strong weekend. Through 29 games, the Ottawa, Ontario, native has a team-leading 12 goals, along with eight assists for 20 total points.

Despite holding a .904 save percentage during the 2022-23 campaign, Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet is currently 7-18-2-1 this season. In DeSmet’s latest start on Sunday at Mercyhurst, she made a season-high 50 saves in the tie with the Lakers.

Another weapon for the Orange is graduate student forward Lauren Bellefontaine. Through 29 games, Bellefontaine leads the team with 26 points, 18 of which were assists.

The Kemptville, Ontario, native has been playing well as of late, registering a point in seven of the last eight games, and will look to stay hot when the blue and white comes to visit.

Kampersal said he wants to make DeSmet’s job “difficult” this weekend.

“[We’re] trying to play fast-paced, short shifts and come at them in waves,” Kampersal said.

Keep an eye on Kiara Zanon to lead this aggressive offensive approach.

The blue and white’s captain leads the team and conference in goals, assists, and points. Through 30 games, Zanon has 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points. Zanon is also tied with Grace Zumwinkle of the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Alexis Petford of Stonehill for goals in the entire NCAA.

Josie Bothun has had quite a 2022-23 season as well. The junior goaltender from Wyoming, Minnesota, leads all CHA goalies in goals-against average (2.03) and save percentage (.916), which is a big reason why she was named CHA Goaltender of the Month for January.

Add Tessa Janecke to the watchlist for Penn State as well.

The Orangeville, Illinois, native was named CHA Rookie of the Month for January. Janecke is second on the team in goals, points and assists, trailing only Zanon. Janecke also sits second in the CHA in goals and points. Her four game-winning goals are tied for most in the conference with Thea Johansson of Mercyhurst.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE