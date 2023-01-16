Penn State junior Kiara Zanon has been named College Hockey America’s forward of the week following her strong showing against RIT this past weekend.

Across the two-game series, Zanon tallied four points, including three goals.

Her efforts proved instrumental in Penn State’s solid weekend, as the blue and white walked away with a win and a tie against the Tigers.

Zanon’s trifecta of scores brings her season total to 17, which leads the team.

