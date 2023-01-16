Penn State women’s hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Zanon

Penn State forward Kiara Zanon reaches for the puck during the Penn State women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Nov. 4, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the game 4-1.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State junior Kiara Zanon has been named College Hockey America’s forward of the week following her strong showing against RIT this past weekend.

Across the two-game series, Zanon tallied four points, including three goals.

Her efforts proved instrumental in Penn State’s solid weekend, as the blue and white walked away with a win and a tie against the Tigers.

Zanon’s trifecta of scores brings her season total to 17, which leads the team.

