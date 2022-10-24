Within Penn State’s 4-1 win against Franklin Pierce, it saw a new face step up at the goalie position.

Looking for its first win streak of the season, the blue and white turned to a freshman to lead the defense.

Freshman goalie Katie DeSa was given the start at goalie in the team’s second game against the Ravens. It was her only game action since being put in during the team's 9-1 loss to Wisconsin earlier this season, which came under much different circumstances.

DeSa played well, totaling 11 saves including on several quality scoring chances from Franklin Pierce in the victory

Coach Jeff Kampersal said the decision was made to give junior Josie Bothun a rest — she was listed as the squad’s backup goaltender behind DeSa on the starting lineup. Bothun accounted for 15 saves on Sunday and has 239 thus far this campaign, so a day off was well earned.

DeSa stepped up with a solid performance in place of Bothun, allowing only one goal in her first career win. Additionally, the win was the team’s first series sweep of the season.

Kampersal said that the team was glad to see what DeSa brought in her first start with the team.

“I thought Katie did well… Going into Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday, Josie needed a rest and it was good to see what Katie can bring and give to us as well,” Kampersal said.

After allowing a score just about halfway through the first period, DeSa finished the game strong by not allowing another.

Kampersal said that since Bothun’s first year she hasn’t given up her position due to strong play, but the team is confident with its depth between Bothun, DeSa, and junior goalie Annie Spring.

The squad would be able to play either DeSa or Spring in relief for Bothun if she needs another break, but Spring has seen limited time as well. The junior has seen action in 13 games so far in her career, including the loss to Wisconsin earlier this year in which she had seven saves and allowed one goal.

DeSa had shown plenty of talent before her playing time as a Nittany Lion, as she has played with multiple high-level teams.

The freshman goalie previously spent time with the U19 Boston Jr. Eagles of the AAA in 2021-22, along with earning an alternate goalie spot on the 2022 USA U18 National Team.

The native of Pawcatuck, Connecticut has meaningful experience playing goalie, and it serves as a huge addition to the Nittany Lions’ depth going forward.

DeSa’s last time playing was against Wisconsin when she entered at goalie after the team went down 6-1. DeSa totaled two saves and gave up three scores, but the help around DeSa tonight is what helped the freshman earn her first career win.

Playing against a team that only shot 15 times in Game 1, DeSa wasn’t overly pressured and benefitted from good defensive play from her teammate who combined for four blocks.

With CHA play coming up, it’s especially important to establish players who you can trust, both starters and depth pieces. It was a good time for the Nittany Lions to find out what they have in DeSa, and it should only benefit the team’s future.

Tonight was Bothun’s first game off since she took over as starter, but developing players that can take the load off of her when necessary is crucial if the Nittany Lions want to make a postseason run this year.

