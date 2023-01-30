Penn State has been garnering plenty of recognition lately, both collectively and individually, and that trend continued on Monday.

Senior Eleri MacKay has been named CHA’s Forward of the Week following her standout efforts against Lindenwood this past weekend.

MacKay guided the Nittany Lions to a pair of victories by tallying three points, including two goals, in each contest.

Next time out, MacKay and Penn State will travel to Syracuse to battle rookie of the week Rhea Hicks and the Syracuse Orange.

