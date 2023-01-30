PSU Women's Hockey vs. Colgate

Penn State forward Eleri MacKay (28) controls the puck during a match against Colgate at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Colgate defeated Penn State 2-1

 Joshua Prantl

Penn State has been garnering plenty of recognition lately, both collectively and individually, and that trend continued on Monday.

Senior Eleri MacKay has been named CHA’s Forward of the Week following her standout efforts against Lindenwood this past weekend.

MacKay guided the Nittany Lions to a pair of victories by tallying three points, including two goals, in each contest.

Next time out, MacKay and Penn State will travel to Syracuse to battle rookie of the week Rhea Hicks and the Syracuse Orange.

