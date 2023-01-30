With its scorching run having continued this past weekend, Penn State has moved up to No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions haven’t lost since November 25th, and have won 10 of their last 11 contests.

🆕 @USCHO Division I Women's Ice Hockey Poll 🏒1. Ohio State2. Yale3. Minnesota5. Quinnipiac5. Northeastern6. Colgate7. Minnesota Duluth8. Wisconsin9. Clarkson10. Penn State11. Vermont12. Providence13. Cornell14. St. Cloud State15. Connecticut#NCAAHockey — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 30, 2023

This past weekend saw Penn State sweep Lindenwood, outscoring the Lions 11-4 across a pair of contests.

Senior Eleri MacKay led the way, scoring two goals in each game. McKay and the Nittany Lions will look to keep rising in the rankings when they travel to Syracuse this weekend.

