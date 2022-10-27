With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different.

After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.

“Celebrating one another, [having] genuine respect and love for one another… When it gets [to be] five minutes left to go in the game, they rally together for one another, and that’s the difference from this year and past years.”

After a 5-4-1 start to the season, the blue and white will face Lindenwood to begin CHA action Oct. 28-29.

This Nittany Lions squad has seen a lot of ups and downs through just 10 games, but have built momentum at a perfect time while heading into the season’s first conference battle.

Despite just coming off of its first win streak of the season, Kampersal said the team is in position to compete among the best, and is “excited” going into league play.

Kampersal said that the team’s been working on staying prepared and paying attention to detail for a long time now, so heading into a key CHA opponent has the team “pumped up.”

The Nittany Lions have matched up with ranked opponents in seven of their 10 games thus far. Consequently, high-level competition has made a noticeable difference on the ice.

Since Penn State’s 0-4 loss to Minnesota Duluth to end the month of September, the team has outscored its opponents 22-12, while recording a 3-0-1 record through its last four games.

Kampersal mentioned the importance of the team’s recent stretch, and how the momentum will help going forward.

“We want to play the best teams in order to be the best, and so to get a couple of wins was obviously a confidence build… We’re trying to elevate our program to be a top-five consistent program.”

Several players have stepped up through the early stretch this season, and that should continue going into familiar matchups for returning Nittany Lion athletes.

Last season’s CHA run saw the Nittany Lions go 8-3-3 in conference, after compiling a 3-3-2 record in games beforehand.

Now with 15 players returning, many of those contributors last season will run it back with help from additional teammates. The Nittany Lions also carry four fifth-year players on their roster, another sign of how strong the leadership is.

Although Penn State gets a lot of experience from its last campaign back, much of the team’s new contributions have come from freshmen — as five freshmen have already contributed to points for the blue and white.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke has highlighted that group so far, as her six goals currently lead the team, while her 13 blocks rank third on the team.

Kampersal said he doesn’t expect freshman production to decrease going into league play, and that the group has been “awesome” through transitioning into Penn State student-athletes.

“Some have slightly bigger roles than others, but they all contribute in a very positive way,” Kamperal said.

Kampersal said that while recruiting players he knows the expectations of being a first-year collegiate student-athlete, but that the team knows what they’re capable of so it hasn’t been much of a surprise internally.

Since it upset the now-No. 6 Wisconsin in the season opener, this Penn State squad has shown it can play up to speed with the best.

It’s easy to look at records and matchup histories, but coach Kampersal said it’s difficult to tell how Penn State stacks up with the rest of the CHA so far this year, so consistent effort is all the team can ask for.

After seeing success against the CHA in recent years, the Nittany Lions will first look to make a statement on the road against a Lindenwood squad that has yet to win a game.

The biggest question will be how to attack a team that hasn’t played in almost a month.

“They’re well coached [and] work really hard… so if we make a mistake here and there they’ll look to pounce. It’s gonna be a very careful [game], we puck-possessed a lot against Franklin Pierce, we will again against Lindenwood.” Kampersal said.

“I’m sure whatever they've learned in those four games they’ve had time to work on, so they could be a completely different team than you see on film.”

The blue and white’s lineup will only continue to grow together this early in the season, but the team has stressed taking it one matchup at a time.

Kampersal and the team will look for any opportunities to take advantage in CHA play this season, but the Lindenwood opener could be yet another momentum boost to a team playing with high-energy already.

“Our first period heading into Friday night, we hopefully will send a message that we’ve been playing a lot and we are ready.” Kampersal said in preparation for the conference opener.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s hockey takes on Lindenwood for 2-game series in Missouri After stumbling a bit in the early part of its schedule, Penn State has regained its footing…