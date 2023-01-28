A physical, slow start eventually turned into a dominant 6-3 win for Penn State over Lindenwood, marking its 20th win this season.

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun made a series of big saves early in the opening period. The first saw the puck nearly sneak through behind Bothun’s back, however, she managed to find the puck and hold it until the whistle.

The second save came following Penn State killing a power play when senior Rene Gangarosa was sent to the box for high sticking. After the end of Lindenwood’s 5-on-4 advantage, the Lions gained a two-on-one breakaway opportunity that was stuffed by Bothun.

Eventually, the blue and white conceded a goal after Lindenwood found a wide-open opportunity in front of Penn State’s net. Morgan Neitzke, who scored the Lions lone goal on Friday, put the puck in the back of the net for Lindenwood in the opening period.

Neitzke, who netted her 17th goal of the season, has now scored four goals in four matches against the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions had numerous opportunities to score that ended up as near misses and quickly fell behind 2-0 to Lindenwood.

A shot from the top of the zone with a deflection in front of Lindenwood’s goal skipped just over the net. A blue and white wrap-around chance watched the puck run horizontally with each post until senior goaltender Natalie Ferenc gloved it.

Shots on an open Lindenwood net either went high or just missed. The Nittany Lions were close in the first period but turned the game around after the first intermission.

Of the 22 total shots the blue and white ripped off in the second period, the near misses turned into two goals, with senior forward Courtney Correia putting the Nittany Lions on the board after they suffered a two-goal deficit.

Corriea, who was celebrating Senior Day with four other Nittany Lions, recorded her 10th goal of the season with a top-shelf snipe.

Midway through the second, two Lindenwood skaters, Neitzke and Kaitlin Finnegan, were sent to the box for roughing after officials had to break up a scrap between both squads.

This was the second time the referees had to break up the group of players due to the team’s shoving one another after play ceased. Over the course of the entire game, 10 penalties were handed out.

Penn State was able to knot the game up at two during 4-on-4 action after Olivia Wallin slipped a shot between Ferenc’s pads.

In the third period, the Nittany Lions poured on four goals, putting the slow start behind them and pushing Lindenwood out of reach.

In the opening minutes of the third period freshman forward Tessa Janecke went speeding into Lindenwood’s zone, stopped on a dime and found senior Eleri MacKay across the ice for the blue and white’s third goal of the game.

The go-ahead goal marked MacKay’s eighth goal of the season and second-straight multi-point game.

Kiara Zanon added another goal in the third to extend the Nittany Lions lead to two goals after a deke that brought Ferenc out of the net. Zanon’s 21st goal this season broke a program record for single-season goals and tied first place for goals in all of Division I women’s hockey.

MacKay, again, and Alyssa Machado gave the blue and white its fifth and sixth goals of the contest minutes apart.

With the win, the Nittany Lions swept Lindenwood 4-0 in the season series and outscored the Lions 22-7.

Now at 20 wins overall and 10 wins in CHA play, Penn State will look to lock up the first overall seed in the College Hockey America Tournament when it travels to Syracuse, New York, to face an Orange squad that is 9-18-1.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE