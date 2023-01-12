Following a weekend sweep over LIU, Penn State looks to continue its five-game win streak as it takes on RIT.

The No. 12 Nittany Lions face off against the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena as they begin 10 straight games of CHA play.

The blue and white carries a 15-8-1 record heading into the match and sits atop the CHA standings with a 5-1 conference record.

On the other hand, the Tigers are struggling with a 2-19 record overall and rest at the bottom of the food chain with an 0-6 conference record. RIT’s last win came on Oct. 8 during a commanding 9-0 victory against Saint Michael’s. Since then, the Tigers have lost 15 straight games.

The matchup bodes well for the Nittany Lions. For comparison, Penn State is 11-4 across its last 15 matches, conceding only 27 goals and scoring 52. The Tigers, however, have allowed 55 goals over their last 15 contests and have only put the puck in the back of the net eight times.

The two squads have a rich history dating back to Penn State’s inaugural season in 2012. Overall, the Nittany Lions own a 28-16-5 record against the Tigers after a rough 0-11-2 start to their rivalry. After finding its first victory on Nov. 15, 2014, the blue and white has since gone 28-5-3 against RIT.

Skaters for the blue and white enter the match with recently acquired accolades after sweeping the CHA Player of the Month awards for December. Kiara Zanon, Izzy Heminger, Tessa Janecke and Josie Bothun each captured the awards.

Zanon took home Forward of the Month honors after posting seven goals and three assists across December. The junior has been on fire for the Nittany Lions and currently owns a five-game point streak. The Fairport, New York, native has 12 points over her last five games, including a hat trick against Syracuse on Dec. 4.

The freshman standout Janecke was named CHA Rookie of the Month and also took home the Hockey Commissioners Association National Rookie of the Month for December after recording nine points. Janecke, who’s second on the team in points with 27, became the third Nittany Lion to obtain the distinction, joining teammates Zanon and Bothun.

Heminger’s defensive play in December gave her the CHA Defenseman of the Month award. The senior has 22 blocks this season, which is fifth on the Nittany Lions’ roster.

RIT’s two leading scorers, graduate student Amy Dobson and senior Jaymee Nolan, who each have four goals apiece, will look to get the scoring started against Bothun, who has allowed seven goals in her last three games. Despite the high goal figure, Bothun has 51 saves across her last three games and a season-average .918 save percentage.

Bothun received a CHA Goaltender of the Month nod for December and recently set a program record for the most games played by a Penn State goaltender at 76. The Tigers have been shut out nine times in 21 games, so Bothun will look to raise the figure to double digits and add to her five shutouts this year.

The Tigers’ main netminder is sophomore Sarah Coe, who hails from Brooklin, Ontario. Coe has a .900 save percentage through 15 starts this season and allows an average of 3.28 goals per contest.

RIT also has two other goalies who have logged over 100 minutes of ice time. Junior Emma Stephen hasn’t started a game for the Tigers since Oct. 29, but she holds a .913 save percentage in four starts.

Sophia Bellina, a first-year from Cleveland, Ohio, recently started on Jan. 6 after replacing Coe in the net. In just over 10 minutes of ice time, Bellina recorded three saves and didn’t allow a goal.

Though RIT is in the midst of a tough stretch, no game is a free ride for Penn State, especially in conference play.

