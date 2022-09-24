After No. 14 Penn State made history Thursday night, capturing its first win over a top five opponent, the following contest was a different story.

The Nittany Lions failed to recapture the magic they had the night prior and fell to No. 3 Wisconsin 9-1.

Despite the result, coach Jeff Kampersal said he was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I felt we were mentally prepared,” Kampersal said. “We knew that after yesterday, Wisconsin was going to come hard. So that first period was going to be difficult.”

The blue and white weathered an early attack from the Badgers as despite being outshot 13-7, the score remained deadlocked at zero.

Penn State struggled mightily on the powerplay in 2021, and its struggles continued into the new campaign, failing to score on two opportunities early in the first. Last season the Nittany Lions converted on just 17.6 percent of their power plays, and on their first two in Friday’s contest, they were held to just two shots.

The blue and white opened the second period on its third power play of the game, and it finally converted.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon drove to the net, stuffed the puck behind Wisconsin goalie Jane Gervais on a rebound, and the puck squeaked into the goal — giving Penn State a one-goal advantage.

Zanon, who tallied her second goal in as many games to open the season, scored just twice on the powerplay a season ago.

Last year Zanon was linemates with the program’s leading point-getter Natalie Heising, but this season she has to take on more of an offensive role.

“She's a playmaker. She’s one of those players who plays with her head up,” Kampersal said. “She looks to pass before shooting. But, I like the fact that she took it off the wall and had the intuitiveness to see that [the puck] made it home.”

Although Wisconsin posted a high shot total in the opening period, forechecking wasn’t a significant part of its game, but that changed once the second frame rolled around.

After a failed clearance by the blue and white, Wisconsin forward Lacey Eden sauced the puck between two defenders and junior center Casey O’Brien tapped it past junior goaltender Josie Bothun, tying the game at one.

The Badgers took their first lead of the night with 6:46 remaining in the period, as a bouncing puck landed on the stick of redshirt senior Britta Curl, and she fired it through traffic past Bothun.

Just over three minutes later, Wisconsin added one more goal from Eden, who wrapped the puck around the net and extended the lead to 3-1.

The third period was a continuation of the second, with the Badgers dominating the Nittany Lions on the ice. With the squads barely warm out of the locker room, just 23 second into the third, their lead grew to three goals.

Eden tallied her second goal of the night just under seven minutes later, with the score marking the end of Bothun’s night. Bothun allowed five goals on 33 shots, but Kampersal said the loss wasn’t solely on her.

“If you run offense three feet by the blue line, you gotta get it in, if you're on defense [within] three feet, you’ve got to get it out,” Kampersal said. “We lost the three-foot battles tonight, so that’s something we’ll try to improve.”

Taking over for Bothun was freshman Katie DeSa, but things only got worse for Kampersal’s squad. DeSa severely struggled in her collegiate debut, allowing three goals in under three minutes of action, forcing Kampersal to make another change in net.

Junior Annie Spring came on for the final 10 minutes and surrendered the ninth and final tally of the night.

Although the score column wasn’t pretty, Kampersal said it felt a lot closer to him than the end result indicated.

“The scoreboard shows differently, but to me, it was kind of a 3-1 game, so we’ll just focus on the little areas,” Kampersal said.

While splitting a two-matchup series with the No. 3 team in the nation is something to appreciate, losing in a game in blowout fashion is never a great feeling.

Penn State will look to bounce back next week as it travels to Canton, New York, to take on Minnesota Duluth and St. Lawrence, and a big focus will be improving its communication.

“Sometimes unlucky bounces happen, but I do think that we can clean that up. And that's just a matter of getting used to it,” Zanon said. “It's our second game this season. Communication is a big part of that. But we'll definitely get there.”

