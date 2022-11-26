After falling to No. 3 Minnesota the day prior, Penn State looked to redeem itself and come away with a win at the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase.

The 12th-ranked Nittany Lions came away victorious, downing the Terriers by a score of 3-0

Penn State struggled out of the gate, with poorly placed passes and timely turnovers stifling any attempt to generate momentum.

A tripping penalty on junior forward Alyssa Machado gave Boston the first power play of the game, but the Terriers were unable to score despite sending a flurry of shots on-net.

Just minutes later, the blue and white was forced to go on the penalty kill once more after Lyndie Lobdell was called for cross-checking. Boston again applied pressure, but junior goaltender Josie Bothun stood strong between the pipes to keep the Terriers off the board.

Not long after, Machado became a repeat offender when she was sent to the sin bin again, her second penalty and the team’s third of the opening frame. The defense held, and the Nittany Lions emerged unscathed once more.

After regaining full strength, Penn State flipped the rink, taking the fight to the Terriers’ side of the ice.

Freshman Maddy Christian broke the tie with her first career tally, punching one in from close range to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 advantage.

Looking to extend its lead, the blue and white earned its first power play of the day, with Boston’s Alex Allan as the culprit. The Nittany Lions generated consistent pressure for the first time all game but were ultimately unable to capitalize.

Both squads came out cold to start the second frame, with neither unit able to establish and maintain control of the disk for long.

The Nittany Lions earned a power play but failed to score, continuing the trend of coming up empty while up a skater. However, Penn State maintained pressure after the conclusion of the power play, and eventually junior Maeve Connolly found the back of the net to double the blue and white lead.

Penn State took its foot off the gas for the remainder of the period, seemingly content to take the two-score lead into the locker room.

The third period picked up where the previous one left off, with Penn State looking to close out the game as quickly as possible. As the clock ticked down, Boston’s intensity ramped up, beginning to press harder looking to get on the board.

Aggressiveness led to a turnover in neutral ice, creating a breakaway for the Nittany Lions which resulted in a Katelyn Roberts tally, the second of her collegiate career.

Scoring chances were few and far between for the Terriers, but Bothun stayed vigilant, stopping anything that came her way.

The score held, moving Penn State to 11-8-1 on the year and snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions will head back to Happy Valley for a six-game home stand, beginning with a series against Syracuse on Dec. 3 and 4.

