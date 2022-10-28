Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3.

After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.

Lindenwood capitalized on the advantage with a goal, when Rachel Goff put one in the back of the net at the 13:33 mark to put the Lions up 1-0 in the first.

Penn State did not wait long to respond though, scoring roughly two minutes later. Junior forward Alyssa Machado scored with just under five minutes remaining in the first period to tie the score at 1-1.

Both teams had several close shots to close the period, but the goalkeepers did their jobs and the first period concluded knotted up at 1-1.

Lindenwood started out the second period on a mission. The Lions had six shots within the first four minutes, and on the sixth one they finally converted. Josie Bothun let the second goal get by her, this time it was Morgan Neitzke with the goal. Lindenwood did not get to enjoy that lead for long, however.

Despite being on the short end of a power play, Penn State tied the game at 2-2. Tessa Janecke, the freshman forward, scored her seventh goal of the season with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second period.

Penn State’s Izzy Heminger, a senior on defense, scored an unassisted goal. This time it came on a power play to put the Nittany Lions up 3-2.

The third period started slow, but Olivia Wallin found a way to blow the game open late in the third. Her goal to make it 4-2 with just over three minutes remaining would snuff out any chance of a Lindenwood comeback.

Lindenwood did add a goal right before the final buzzer to make it 4-3, and that would be the end of the scoring on the night.

Penn State led Lindenwood 29-12 in the shots-on-goal category in the first two periods and was only up 3-2. They managed to escape with the victory, but against an 0-4 team, it wasn’t the Nittany Lions' best performance.

If the blue and white want to string together some wins against a few lesser opponents coming up on the schedule, its defense needs to be better. Goalkeeper Josie Bothun had 17 saves on a .850 save percentage, a pretty average game by her standards, although she would have liked to allow less than three goals.

After getting massive contributions from new faces in their series with Franklin Pierce, the Nittany Lions continued to flex their depth. Izzy Heminger scored her first goal of the season from her defensive position, a great sign going forward.

To be able to make a postseason run, Penn State will need to get contributions from a myriad of players, and in recent weeks it has shown that this roster has the capability to beat teams in different ways.

The offense had no trouble getting shots off, a common theme this season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State out-shot the Lions 73-34. The team will have to continue to put pressure on the other team’s defense to have sustained success.

Penn State improved to 6-4-1 and will have a rematch with Lindenwood beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

