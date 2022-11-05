In a tight battle, Penn State fell to Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions lost 3-1, but managed to split the two-game series against the Lakers as they finished off four straight conference matches.

Kiara Zanon scored the lone goal for the blue and white during the second period.

“These two-game series in our league are tough,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “I thought we played hard, but Mercyhurst played harder than we did.”

Penn State’s five-game win streak may have ceased, but over the last six games, the Nittany Lions outscored their opponents 26-8.

The streak, dating back to Penn State’s Oct. 23 win against Franklin Pierce, produced two shutouts and 58 blocked shots.

With the offense producing, the blue and white’s defense has stepped up to help limit goals and secure wins.

Although the scale didn’t tip in the Nittany Lions’ favor today, the defense recorded a season-high 23 blocked shots. The previous record stood at 22, which was set during the team’s season-opening win against No. 2 Wisconsin.

“Blocks are a huge part of the game and blocks encourage the team to just fight gritty,” senior Izzy Heminger said. “We haven’t necessarily been focusing on blocks but it’s always important and a message that’s strongly encouraged during every practice.”

The Dublin, Ohio, native’s sole block today added to the total alongside one each from Julie Gough, Mya Vaslet, Karley Garcia and Eleri MacKay.

Defenseman Rene Gangarosa’s season-high six blocks led the blue and white in front of Zanon’s four, as well as three each from Tessa Janecke and Lyndie Lobdell and a pair from Mallory Uihlein.

Kampersal noted the team’s defensive play and wasn’t pleased with the result. Kampersal said there were a lot of plays the team didn’t focus on.

“While we limited shots, we gave them some quality ones,” Kampersal said. “We need more commitment to make great plays in the [defensive] zone and stepping up when it’s important.”

The sixth-year coach knows his team can play better defensively, despite setting the season-high in blocks and holding the Lakers to three shots in the second period and 23 overall.

“We’re usually a sound [defensive] team, this week I felt like we were an OK defensive team,” Kampersal said.

Mercyhurst capitalized on Penn State’s defensive mistakes and found the back of the net twice against goaltender Josie Bothun. The Lakers third goal was on an empty net.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native saved 20 of the 22 shots faced, 12 of which came in the first period of play. In the win against Mercyhurst yesterday, Bothun saved 21 shots for the blue and white.

“Both days in a row [she’s been] very solid, but yesterday she probably made five big saves,” Kampersal said. “She’s just a solid performer and presence back there, we’re lucky we have her.”

The Nittany Lions ended their first glimpse of CHA play with a 3-1 record after sweeping Lindenwood and settling for the split against the Lakers.

“We can play physical as well – their coach got to talk to officials for five minutes before the game which we don’t have that same opportunity,” Kampersal said on the team’s first taste of conference play.

“You’re dealing with a coach who has been in the league for 27 years and he’s trying to manipulate, you’re dealing with officials, we need to rise above and be mentally strong to deal with it.”

Penn State, now 8-5-1, is set to face Brown in a two-game set next weekend at Pegula Ice Arena.

“[We’ll] do a lot of video review and a lot of focusing on tendencies,” Heminger said about preparations heading into next week against the Bears. “[We’ll be] nailing down on our defensive habits to make sure we can start defensive and then move into the offensive mindset.”

