Despite its steady upward trajectory, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions’ most recent weekend series saw the team go on the road to sweep Syracuse.

Across that pair of contests, Penn State outscored the Orange 11-1. Those two wins improved the blue and white to 12-0-1 in its last 13 contests.

Next time out, Penn State faces RIT for the second time this season. After tying with the Tigers on Jan. 14, the Nittany Lions will look to go the distance this time around.

