This past weekend, Penn State won the 45th annual Nittany Lion Invitational in a historic fashion.

Played on the White Course in celebration of 100 years of Penn State golf, the victory was the 24th Nittany Lion Invitational team title for Penn State and its fifth title in the last six installments of the tournament.

The Nittany Lions finished the weekend at 13-under-par 851. This score shattered the previous tournament record of 862 set by Penn State in 2012, while also setting a new 54-hole program record.

By the finish of the opening round on Saturday, Penn State found itself down by four strokes but a 7-under surge in the second round propelled the Nittany Lions to take a nine-stroke lead heading into Sunday.

Much of that surge was produced by junior Mathilde Delavallade and senior Sarah Willis who went into the final day sitting first and second, respectively, on the individual leaderboard.

In the final round on Sunday, a four-hole stretch of 6-under sealed the victory for the Nittany Lions with Delaware, Princeton, Boston College and Seton Hall rounding out the top 5.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

State College staple McLanahan’s taking advantage of NIL opportunities The landscape of college athletics has been reformed tremendously over the past couple of ye…

When Penn State hoisted up the trophy of its season-opening home tournament, Delavallade was crowned champion of the individual players, coming one stroke shy of tying teammate Sarah Willis’ tournament, and program, record from 2018.

“Mathilde and I were in first and second place on the first day and were still able to root for each other going into the final round,” Willis said. “I told her, when she won that, I wouldn’t have wanted to lose to anyone else.”

Delavallade’s first individual collegiate victory had been a long time coming and was a product of the work she had been putting in ever since she joined the blue and white.

“When you put in a lot of time, effort and work, you don’t always see the results right away or you don’t necessarily see what you want to see,” coach Denise St. Pierre said. “I’m just really pleased for her that she got to see all of that come to fruition.”

To Delavallade, this performance in the season opener was all about believing she had what it took to attack the course.

“I was pretty confident because we had qualified on the same course the week before,” Delavallade said. “I went into it saying, ‘I know the course, I know what I can do.’”

For the rest of Penn State’s roster, the invitational was just a glimpse at the potential it has if it continues to string good holes together.

As for Willis, she picked up right where she left off last season finishing the tournament in fifth place with a 4-under 212.

Right behind her, returning Nittany Lion contributors junior Isha Dhruva and sophomore Victoria Tip-Aucha scored the best collegiate performances of their careers.

For Dhruva, it was a 3-over 219, to finish tied for 11th, while Tip-Aucha’s 1-under 215, was good for a ninth-place finish.

In her first collegiate tournament, freshman Drew Nienhaus finished off her weekend with a 1-over-par 73 on Sunday which helped propel her to place 35th for the entire event with a score of 223.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“It takes the entire team to get that win,” St. Pierre said. “You couldn’t have a couple of them not play their best. We had three players finish the tournament under par, so that kind of tells the story right there.”

Besides the play of returning starters and the freshman Nienhaus, three other freshmen made an appearance in the tournament for Penn State — Jami Morris, Katie Scheck and Michelle Cox.

Their presence could provide St. Pierre with some valuable depth headed into the later stages of the season.

“We have four freshmen this year, but they don’t feel like freshmen to me,” Delavallade said. “They have a strong golf game, so I'm not concerned about their ability in big tournaments because I know they’re ready for that.”

That depth shined brightly this weekend in a historic performance to kick off the 100th year of Penn State golf.

Through the last century, there have been milestones set and records broken for both the women’s and men’s teams.

For this women’s team, celebrating the history of its program and its school has become a sort of rallying cry.

“We’re very proud of what we accomplished,” Willis said. “We had a little saying going into this year, ‘Give 100 for year 100’.”

This past weekend’s performance was a way for the Nittany Lions to honor the tradition of success that their predecessors established in the last century.

While doing that, this Penn State squad opened the season with all guns blazing and etched its own place into Penn State golf history.

“When you look back at the history of Penn State golf and talk about the milestones and the years, it’s nice to have what was done this weekend written in the books,” St. Pierre said.

After a weekend like the Nittany Lions just had, it’s hard for the team to not let its mind wander to explore the possibilities this season could have in store.

However, after finishing sixth in the Big Ten last year, Willis and other veterans came into the season already holding themselves to a higher standard.

“It just reaffirms that our goals are in the right place,” Willis said. “We want to finish in the top 30 in the Golfstat rankings to secure a spot in the regionals, and we want to win the conference.

“We want as much tournament experience as possible so we can win the big one at [the Big Ten Tournament].”

The bar is set high for Penn State this season, but if St. Pierre’s team is going to achieve its goals, it must stay the course and take it one weekend at a time.

The Nittany Lions’ upcoming test will be in Charleston, South Carolina, when they compete in the Cougar Classic on Sunday through Tuesday.

“We have a very strong conference of women’s golf teams in the Big Ten, and no team can be overlooked,” St. Pierre said. “We can’t be really too far ahead of ourselves now, we’ve just got to stay with the steps we’ve been building since this year started.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

How Penn State women’s soccer matches up with hot-footed No. 3 Virginia Penn State has no time to breathe as it takes on its third-consecutive ranked team on the ro…