Penn State will open up its 2021 season Saturday when it hosts the 45th annual Nittany Lion Invitational, a two-day event that will coincide with the celebration of the 100th year of Penn State golf.

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished sixth in the Big Ten Championship, the fourth-best finish the school has had in the 39-year history of the conference championship.

Entering her 30th season as head coach, Denise St. Pierre brings back an experienced group that could certainly improve on last year's results.

Senior Sarah Willis should be at the forefront of that effort after leading the Nittany Lions last season with a 74.22 stroke average.

Named one of three Penn State women’s golfers to watch by the Big Ten, Willis finished off the shortened season with a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten Championship. This was the best individual score for a blue-and-white player at the tournament in the last three years.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Former Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach to join Arizona State wrestling staff Former Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coach Eric Thompson was announced as a new hire on Tuesda…

Another Big Ten preseason honoree for the Nittany Lions is junior Mathilde Delavallade, who finished second on the team last year with a 75.11 stroke average.

She’ll try to replicate some of the success she had last season, most notably her four-over-76 at the Big Ten Championship.

Junior Isha Dhruva is the third Big Ten preseason golfer to watch for Penn State. Dhruva finished fourth on the squad with a 76.13 stroke average in 2020, appearing in all but one event for the Nittany Lions.

Rounding out St. Pierre’s squad will be a collection of juniors and sophomores with a handful of experience, as well as a talented freshman group looking to contribute right away.

Two golfers the blue and white could see leading that group are junior Lauren Freyvogel and redshirt junior Taylor Waller.

Freyvogel did not see any action for the team last season, and Waller averaged a 78.17 stroke average in four events last season.

Sophomores Maria Arizaga and Victoria Tip-Aucha from Ecuador and Thailand, respectively, could also make a big difference this season.

Arizaga did not compete in her freshman year but came to Penn State with eight career top-10 finishes and two victories in amateur events.

Tip-Aucha came to Happy Valley with an impressive high school track record. She recorded 14 top-five finishes and 10 victories in her career along with becoming the first and only girl to compete on the Middle East and North Africa tour as an amateur.

Last year, Tip-Aucha competed in six tournaments in her debut season with an average score of 76.67.

Finally for the Nittany Lions, freshmen Michelle Cox, Jami Morris, Drew Nienhaus and Katie Scheck could supply some quality rounds for the team this season.

Cox led Emmaus High School to a pair of district and conference championships in 2018 and 2019 and is coming off a victory at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Junior Girls’ Championship.

Morris comes to Penn State as a two-time OHSAA Division II State Champion and four-time first-team All-Northeast Ohio District honoree.

Nienhaus led St. Joseph’s Academy to four Missouri Large Class State Championships while being a three-time honoree on the All-District, All-Sectional and All-State teams.

Lastly, Scheck enters her Nittany Lion career with an eye-popping resume of her own. She was named the Georgia PGA Junior Girls Player of the Year in 2018 and the 2021 Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year for Public 1A.

While St. Pierre’s roster does feature depth and talent, Saturday will be the first true test to see who rises to the top for the Nittany Lions.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women’s hockey returns with experienced roster for 2021-22 season Last season saw one of Penn State’s best seasons in program history — the blue and white fin…