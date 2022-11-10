Things went far from swimmingly, but Penn State got the job done on opening night against Norfolk State.

In a season with potential for improved offensive production, the blue and white opened up the year struggling to find a rhythm offensively.

“They forced us to play very frantic and just throw the ball left and right,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We got a lot to clean up. It’s good to learn lessons in Ws. This group right here is going to get after it. They’re hungry and they’re going to fix it. I have zero doubts about that.”

A lot to clean up is an accurate way to put it. Shooting 37.7% from the field and 28% from 3-point land, the Lady Lions forced themselves into uncomfortable situations all night long, whether it was going through scoring droughts or missing open looks.

“Offensively, I think that was an uncharacteristic performance from us,” Kieger said. “I’m excited to show a different version for the fans on Friday, because they’ve been working really hard on our new offense, and I don’t think we really ran it at all tonight.”

The first half is where Penn State found most of its all-around struggles when it came to offensive play.

Despite shooting 8-for-25 from the field and 26.7% from 3 in the half, the Lady Lions dodged a bullet with Norfolk State seeming to have even more offensive troubles.

“Personally, I definitely think I underachieved tonight, but I think I fought through a lot of adversity, me and my team fought through a lot of adversity,” Thompson said. “Scoring is cool, but I need to crash more on the rebounds, get more deflections and just be a better person for my teammates.”

Senior forward Anna Camden found herself in a slump all game long Wednesday. Earning the start, Camden shot 2-for-9 from the field, all from 3-point territory, while also missing both of her free-throw attempts.

It was an all-around struggle shooting the ball for Penn State, but the fourth quarter stood out the most regarding these disparities.

Finding themselves up 52-43 at the start of the quarter, the Lady Lions shot an abysmal 4-for-13 from the field and soon found themselves victims of a 10-2 Norfolk State run.

One positive takeaway from the team’s offensive play was the combination of Marisa and Thompson in the starting lineup. The guard duo combined for 39 of Penn State’s 67 points on the night, doing so on 48% shooting.

It wasn’t the shooting struggles that hurt the Lady Lions, however. Coughing up the ball 23 times on the night, the blue and white’s opponent was able to translate these errors into 16 points.

“That’s a team that turns people over, and that’s their M.O.,” Kieger said. “They force people to play outside of their comfort zone, and we fed into that game today. Obviously, not faking a pass and then making a pass and just careless turnovers.”

The offensive playmaking also seemed stagnant against the Spartans, as the blue and white only posted 10 total assists on the evening, struggling to create opportunities for one another.

Despite all of these struggles, Penn State never trailed for a single second, making shots when it needed to most, including knocking down free throws when it came to crunch time.

The Lady Lions will have a chance to recover from its offensive struggles and make vital adjustments to its game plan when Fairfield visits the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night.

“We’re working every single day on how to play off each other even more, and that’s just going to grow as the season goes on,” Marisa said. “It starts in practice, you know, playing off each other in practice more.”

