For the first three quarters, it looked as if Penn State was on its way to its first loss of the 2022-23 season.

However, clutch shooting and improved defense in the second half sparked a double-digit comeback for the Nittany Lions to remain undefeated.

Trailing by as much as 21 in the first half, Syracuse held the blue and white to under 30% shooting from both the field and behind the three-point arc in the first half.

It was a tale of two halves, however, for Penn State, as the home team came roaring back in the final two frames, outscoring the Orange by 31 in the final two frames, including a 37-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Amazingly, it is the fourth straight double-digit victory for the Nittany Lions to start the year.

The blue and white had three players score in double-digit figures, including senior guard Makenna Marisa, who led the home team with 22 points on the night.

Marisa struggled mightily in the first three quarters to get her shot falling, a theme that was a common thread for most of the Nittany Lion roster.

However, she turned it up a notch late in the second half, making five of her final eight shots on the night, including some clutch buckets late to help cushion the lead for Coach Carolyn Kieger’s team.

An unlikely hero for the Nittany Lions on Monday night was senior forward Chanaya Pinto, who scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting on the night.

In 18 minutes of action off the bench, Pinto proved to be a valuable player on the floor for Penn State, as she made two jumpers toward the tail end of the third quarter to help spark the inevitable rally.

Kieger made her second change to the starting lineup in the first five games, opting to have graduate student forward Johnasia Cash start the game over the incumbent senior forward Anna Camden.

The move itself proved to be a good one for the Nittany Lions, as Cash recorded a near double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki continues to progress as she made her fourth consecutive start.

Ciezki really helped to bring the game home late for the blue and white, nearly outscoring the Orange in the fourth quarter on her own as she recorded 13 points in the final frame, including 3 three-pointers.

With the initial stretch of home games now in the rear view mirror, it will be interesting to see if Penn State can continue the momentum it has garnered on both sides of the ball at the Bryce Jordan Center thus far.

The Nittany Lions will now travel to Florida and take on Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Nov. 25 and 26, respectively.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE