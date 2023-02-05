It was a rough day shooting the rock for Penn State on Sunday.

In a 95-51 loss to No. 6 Iowa, the Lady Lions remarkably shot just 27% from the field and made just six out of 25 attempts from behind the 3-point line. In comparison, Iowa shot nearly 60% from the field.

This was not the first blowout loss against the Hawkeyes for the blue and white this season, as it was previously defeated 108-67 in Iowa City on Jan. 14. In that matchup, coach Carolyn Kieger’s team shot 37% overall but just 14% from three-point range.

Penn State was able to hold steady in the first quarter, even holding a lead at one point, before Iowa was able to go on a big run and get its lead up to double-digits before the end of the opening frame.

Despite the large deficit, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder praised Kieger and her program after the game as well as complimenting the culture the program is building.

“She’s doing a great job with the culture of that program and coaching those kids, and I’m really happy for her,” Bluder said. “She’s a part of that next generation of coaches in this league and I think she’s gonna be really, really good.”

The Hawkeyes maintained a steady offensive pace to extend their lead. They were able to cement their large lead by outscoring the Lady Lions 50-29 in the second half.

Leading the charge for Iowa was standout junior guard Caitlin Clark, who registered a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Clark is a leading candidate for the National Player of the Year and was able to build off a 42-point performance against Maryland on Thursday with another stellar game on Sunday.

On the other side, no one was really able to get anything going offensively for the blue and white.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki made three of her seven 3-point attempts en route to nine points for the game, while senior guard Taniyah Thompson led the team with 11 points.

While the offense was one of the main catalysts in the blowout loss, the Lady Lions were outnumbered in almost every statistical category.

The Hawkeyes secured 51 rebounds to just 24 for the blue and white, while also outscoring them 58-18 in the paint and scoring 35 bench points to just eight for Penn State.

Kieger talked about how the defensive tendencies throughout the game were more troubling than the stagnant offense.

“Defense is all about heart and effort, and we didn’t bring that tonight,” Kieger said. “We weren’t making our rotations and we were a step late, so we have to go back to the drawing board.”

Simply put, it was not the performance Kieger or her team were looking for in the annual Pink Zone game.

The loss also continues the trend of poor outings against ranked opponents for the Lady Lions, as they have lost by double-digits to each top 25 team they have faced except for Indiana on Dec. 8.

Iowa will not be the last ranked team that the Lady Lions will face this season, as they are set to take on No. 10 Ohio State at Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 16.

As the regular season comes to a close, it is imperative for the blue and white to draw closer results against tougher opponents as the Big Ten Tournament approaches.

One of the longest-tenured players on the team, senior guard Makenna Marisa, stated that the team needs to improve how it starts games and picking each other up when they’re down.

“We gotta be locked in from the jump because our starts haven’t been great,” Marisa said. “We also have to pick each other up more during the game.

“I think that’s gonna be the biggest difference for us, learning from that. So whatever we have to do, we have to work on in practice and not allow ourselves to get in that spot during the game.”

