After an ugly performance on the road against Nebraska on Wednesday, Penn State hoped to garner a better effort when it traveled to Iowa City to take on the no. 12 ranked Hawkeyes.

It didn’t get an improved performance, however, and the blue and white suffered its second consecutive blowout loss on the road, falling 108-67 to Iowa.

Coming into the matchup, the key focus for both teams was to slow down their opponent’s high-octane scoring guards.

The Hawkeyes held senior guard Makenna Marisa in check, holding her to five points on under 20% shooting and no made 3-pointers.

On the other side, junior guard Caitlin Clark was no match for Penn State, as she scored 27 points for the game, including 21 in the first half. Clark nearly picked up a triple-double in the victory by registering seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Iowa outnumbered the Lady Lions in nearly every statistical category, including 26 assists on 36 made field goals.

After a five-game stretch in which the blue and white averaged nearly 79 points per game, the hot offensive spurt has come to a sudden halt.

Although the Lady Lions were able to recover from their lowest scoring output of the season on Wednesday with just 51 points, they did not fare much better against the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

The blue and white was never able to get into a rhythm offensively, as it shot just 37% from the field for the game and just three 3-pointers made on 21 attempts, while also committing 20 turnovers.

The Lady Lions were outscored 34-15 in the first quarter and were never able to recover from there.

Although the blue and white cut the deficit to under 20 several times, this was as far as it got and the team was never able to garner enough serious momentum to make a run.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki and redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus were two of the only bright spots for Penn State, as they were the only starters to have double-digit scoring totals with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

With the loss, the Lady Lions are now 0-5 in true road games this season, four of those losses coming against conference opponents.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s team also falls to 2-5 in Big Ten play with the loss, the lone wins coming against Rutgers and Purdue on Dec. 30 and Jan. 7, respectively.

As three of its last four games have been on the road, the blue and white will now return to the Bryce Jordan Center, where it has fared much better this season with a 9-2 record overall and have won two of its first three in the Big Ten.

The Lady Lions will now have four of their next six games at home, starting with Minnesota, which previously defeated the home team 98-96 in double overtime on Dec. 3.

Penn State will take on the Golden Gophers this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE