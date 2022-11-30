It was not the finest game shooting the ball for Penn State on Wednesday night.

The Lady Lions shot it at just over 40% on their way to a 89-68 loss to Virginia in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Unable to pull off a second-half comeback as the blue and white did against the other ACC opponent it faced this season, Syracuse, coach Carolyn Kieger’s team falls to 7-1 on the season.

Coming off two big wins at the Daytona Beach Invitational last week, the Lady Lions were looking to keep the momentum going in what has been the best start to a season for the program in over 25 years.

For Makenna Marisa and the entire team, the focus now moves to going harder in non-game situations in order to be better prepared.

“Obviously we’re disappointed in ourselves because we know we’re better than that,” Marisa said. “We need to go harder and we can’t relax, we need to push each other harder and harder because ultimately that’s gonna make us as good as we can be.”

Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center did not prove to be a big help for the blue and white, as it limped its way to one of its worst shooting performances thus far.

Penn State finished 7/12 at the line and allowed the Cavaliers to shoot it at nearly 50% from the field.

Marisa led the Lady Lions with 16 points, while freshman guard Shay Ciezki turned in a solid performance with 11 points and led the team with three assists on Wednesday.

Although Ciezki likely wouldn’t label it her best shooting night, going just 4/11 from the field, she has continued to progress and improve as the team’s main floor general with each start.

The blue and white were also able to get a spark off the bench from junior forward Ali Brigham, who provided eight points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

Kieger had nothing but praise for the impact that Ciezki and Brigham had on Wednesday night and will continue to have going forward.

“Brigham’s gonna do a lot for us because of how cerebral she is,” Kieger said. “She’s continued to get better since last year and I think you’re gonna continue to see improvement from her.

“Shay is gonna develop at a fast rate because we’re gonna need her to and we’re gonna force her in that role early to be our commander.”

Junior guard Mir McLean was a massive thorn in the blue and white’s side on Wednesday, securing a double-double and leading the Cavaliers with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Although the Lady Lions lost by over 20 points, they were able to keep the score within reach in the first half.

Trailing by as many as 17 in the second quarter, Penn State was able to fight its way back to cut it to a 10 point deficit.

However, Virginia’s offense was too much to handle for Kieger’s team, and it ballooned the lead back up from that point on and never looked back.

With the initial slate of non-conference opponents now out of the way, the Lady Lions will now prepare for their initial slate of Big Ten games on the schedule.

The blue and white will begin conference play when it travels to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers this upcoming Saturday before returning home to take on Indiana on Dec. 8.

What Kieger is looking for most in the Minnesota matchup is an improved mentality from her team.

“I didn’t think we were very aggressive tonight,” Kieger said. “Against Minnesota, we’re gonna have to have a great start and pay attention to the defensive gameplan.”

