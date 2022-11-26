Penn State capped off its weekend trip in Florida with yet another win to remain perfect.

Finding success on both sides of the court so far this season, the Lady Lions translated this into their play against Fresno State on Saturday morning, showing dominance in all various ways en route to a 68-49 win.

The first quarter started with Fresno State on a 6-0 run in the first minute of play, which ultimately became 9-2 after the first three minutes.

However, the Lady Lions began to chip away slowly into the Bulldogs’ lead, making four of their next five field goals to cut down their deficit to five.

The blue and white defense helped it climb back into this game early, holding Fresno State scoreless for over the last five minutes of the quarter.

Shooting 53% from the field in the first, the Lady Lions found themselves up 18-14 going into the second quarter thanks to senior guard Makenna Marisa’s mid-range jumper with three seconds left to end the first on an 11-0 run.

The second quarter started out as a slugfest, with only three total points being scored between the teams within the first four minutes.

Penn State struggled offensively in the second frame, failing to score until the 5:54 mark on senior guard Taniyah Thompson’s jumper to give the blue and white a 20-17 lead.

However, scoring droughts and turnovers ended up killing the Bulldogs midway through the second quarter, allowing the Lady Lions to go on a 6-0 scoring run.

That initial run eventually turned into a 15-2 spurt, giving Penn State its largest lead of the night, thus far, at 33-19 with 1:21 left in the quarter. Ending the half hitting eight of its last 10 field goals, the blue and white went into halftime with a 37-23 lead over Fresno State.

In the third, the Nittany Lions picked up right where they left off, extending their lead to 43-27 in the frame.

Coming out of the media timeout, Penn State found itself earning its largest lead of the game, going up 47-30 after graduate student forward Alexa Williamson scored down in the paint.

Fresno State was never able to truly chip into its opponent’s lead, as the Lady Lions matched every effort thrown at them — whether it was a string of stops or scoring runs. With both teams scoring 14 points in the third quarter, Penn State held a 51-37 advantage heading into the closing quarter.

The fourth kicked off with a 6-0 blue and white run, pushing it to a comfortable lead of 20 on a second-chance layup by Williamson. The Lady Lions extended its lead to a commanding 26 thanks to freshman guard Shay Ciezki’s fast break layup at the 5:52 mark.

Despite Penn State not hitting a field goal from the 5:21 mark to the 0:50 mark, these late defensive efforts from Fresno State were too little, too late, as the blue and white lead was far too much to overcome.

With the final buzzer sounding, coach Carolyn Kieger’s unit found itself earning the 68-49 victory to improve to 7-0 on the early season.

