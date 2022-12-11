After a perfect 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign, Penn State went into its 11th game dropping its previous three.

That losing streak came to a halt Sunday, with a 69-57 victory over West Virginia.

It was a close and contested first quarter before coach Carolyn Kieger’s team scored the first 11 points in the second, never looking back or surrendering the lead from there.

The Lady Lions made a concerted effort to utilize the 3-point shot, making seven of their 17 attempts, including downing four straight from behind the arc in the second quarter.

The Nittany Lions opened up a balanced scoring attack, with three members of the rotation scoring in double figures.

Off the bench, senior guard Taniyah Thompson made a huge impact, scoring 13 points and registering three rebounds.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki scored 14 points and led the team with four assists while redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus added a team-high 15 and seven rebounds.

Senior forward Chanaya Pinto registered six points and led the team with seven rebounds in what was her fourth straight start. The former Oregon Duck has been a solid addition to a team in need of rebounding help after finishing 13th in rebounds per game in the conference last year.

Since making the change to the starting rotation, Kieger has been thrilled with the “juice” Pinto has provided for the team.

“She’s a high-energy player,” Kieger said. “She brings contagious energy every day, and that’s something you know she’s gonna bring regardless of if her shot is falling or not.

“She’s got the length to rebound and knock down outside shots which shows her versatility, and as she gets more comfortable in our system, she’ll bring not only that contagious energy but production as well.”

The Lady Lions showed what they’re capable of with their sixth double-digit victory of the season Sunday.

West Virginia was held to under 40% from the field and went just 7-for-23 from outside the arc.

Kieger’s team has been generally successful when holding its opponents to under 60 points this season, going 5-0 when doing so.

“Anytime we lock another team down and shut down their leading scorer, we get energy and juice from that,” Kapinus said. “That energy on the defensive end helps to create offense for us.”

While the Bryce Jordan Center has been a favorable site for the Lady Lions this season, that hasn’t been the case in recent matchups.

After rattling off five straight wins at home to start the season, Penn State has slipped up defending its home court of late, including an 89-68 thrashing at the hands of Virginia on Nov. 30 and narrowly avoiding a double-digit loss to No. 4 Indiana on Dec. 8.

With a win over the Mountaineers on Sunday, momentum seems to be swinging back to the side of the blue and white.

The unit will travel to Philadelphia to take on Drexel on Dec. 18 before returning to the Bryce Jordan Center to face Cornell on Dec. 21.

“Every win is valued the same in our book,” Kieger said. “Our No. 1 focus is Drexel, so this was a quality win that we’ll celebrate for a day before turning all of our focus to our next opponent.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE