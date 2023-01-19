Toughness and discipline.

As coach Carolyn Kieger sat down at the postgame press conference following Penn State dropping its third in a row to Minnesota 75-67, those were the only two words Kieger used to describe the improvements the Lady Lions need.

“We gotta get tougher. We gotta get more discipline. Comes down to those two things,” Kieger said. “So I don’t really have much to say other than those two things.”

Looking to improve upon back-to-back blowout losses, the Nittany Lions were absolutely dominated in the paint on Wednesday night, allowing the Golden Gophers to get anything they wanted.

Sophomore forward Alanna Micheaux was the undoubted leader of Minnesota’s movement on Wednesday. Dropping 31 points and 14 rebounds, Micheaux got everything she wanted. The Lady Lions could’ve thrown the kitchen sink at her, and it still wouldn’t have stopped her.

“I don’t think we made enough defensive adjustments, and that’s not to Coach Kiegs, but to us as a team and following the game plan,” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “We got to be better with that and we just got to lock down in our man defense, we got to be tougher.”

The Lady Lions have lots of work to do when it comes to physicality. Getting out-rebounded 40-31, nobody came to crash the boards for the Lady Lions, except for redshirt sophomore Leilani Kapinus and graduate student Alexa Williamson, who combined for 23 of the Lady Lions boards.

“You got to have heart. You got to have grit and we didn’t have enough of that today,” Marisa said. “That’s something we’re going to have to push for in practice, and like I said, that goes back to the mentality of being tough, wanting it.”

Toughness isn’t taught, and the Lady Lions have shown that at times this season. However, as the past week has gone on and the blue and white hasn’t won in its last three games, Penn State needs to figure out a way to play with an edge over its opponents.

“Toughness is a choice right? You can dive on the floor for a 50/50 ball or you can let them go get it first. You can box a girl out or you can let her pursue the ball faster than you,” Kieger said “You can be tough by listening to details on play calls and you can be tough by being in the right spot. I believe those are all choices, and we got to choose the hardest thing.”

The offense seemed stagnant on Wednesday, as the Lady Lions only had two players score in double figures. But with the blue and white turning the ball over 22 times and shooting 41% from the field, the offense had almost no sequences of momentum.

As the Lady Lions head into the middle of the season where every game is as crucial as the next, they need to find different ways to make opponents uncomfortable. Whether it’s new defensive schemes or plays to get more players involved on the offensive side.

“We’re going to need our post players to step up and produce for us,” Kieger said. “It’s going to be by committee.”

One thing the Lady Lions can take as a positive on Wednesday was the defensive pressure on the perimeter. Forcing 27 Gopher turnovers and allowing only 1-6 shooting from three-point land, the blue and white need to recapture this pressure heading into the middle of the season.

Penn State looks to use this type of defense to cause spurts on offense, whether it’s pushing it down the court on the fast break or slowing the game down to up the ball movement and create open shots.

“Defensively, we look to turn teams over as much as we can [to] create turnovers that create offense,” Marisa said. “So definitely that’s what we’re looking to do in the future.”

