Most nights for Taniyah Thompson, she finds herself coming off the bench as one of Penn State’s key reserves, but on Sunday, she was a crucial contributor to the blue and white offense in its 74-69 win over Wisconsin.

In search of snapping their three-game losing streak, Thompson and company powered past the Badgers behind the senior guard’s season-high 27 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

Thompson’s career night was highlighted with an almost perfect mark from beyond the arc, shooting 5-for-6 from the 3-point line against Wisconsin.

Coach Carolyn Kieger was “excited” for the Lady Lions guard’s career night after having a limited role in the lineup since transferring in from East Carolina.

“She’s been battling all year,” the fourth-year coach said. “[She’s] been patient, been waiting for her time, been growing, been in the film room — I can’t say enough about her character, her resiliency and her toughness.”

Thompson’s dominance started in the second quarter after being inserted into the game in the midst of a lull on offense. After nailing a pair of free throws from the charity stripe, the senior guard hit back-to-back 3’s, going on an 8-0 run herself to help the blue and white take the lead into the break.

Out of halftime, it seemed Thompson was poised to have another stellar run on offense after opening the second-half scoring for Penn State with a fast-break layup, but she settled for just two points in the third quarter.

Without the scoring output from the senior guard, Wisconsin took advantage on offense, jumping out to a 50-47 lead heading into the final frame.

Just when it seemed the blue and white guard’s attack was beginning to lose steam, she flipped a switch with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, attacking the Wisconsin defense with another impressive scoring run.

“She was 100% in the zone,” Kieger said. “[I] try not to be too hyped for her in those moments and just let her stay — don’t talk to someone when they’re in that space.”

Thompson made her mark in the fourth quarter against the Badgers, scoring 15 straight points for the Lady Lions offense to catapult them to a critical Big Ten win as road matchups against Rutgers and No. 11 Maryland loom on the horizon.

The blue and white guard was the first to give credit to her fellow teammates for generating quality looks that allowed her to go 10-for-13 shooting from the field.

“I didn’t do it on my own,” Thompson said, “my point guards, Shay [Ciezki] and Makenna [Marisa], they got me open. They had 15 assists between the both of them, so they were able to find me which was great.”

Kieger said she feels Thompson’s “elite” performance isn’t just a one-time thing, but something to expect more and more as the senior guard begins to grow more comfortable in her role.

“She knows and I know that this is only the beginning for her,” Kieger said. “We’re going to continue to propel on what we did tonight.”

The Lady Lions will have the opportunity to build off their recent momentum when facing a familiar foe to start their two-game road trip.

First, Penn State will face the Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. on Thursday in a rematch of an early season bout which saw the blue and white win 90-72. It’ll then take on the ranked Terrapins at 6 p.m. on Monday in College Park, Maryland.

“I don’t think we played to our maximum potential, but I think we have been getting better,” Thompson said. “We had great practices and it really translated over for us today.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE