Penn State Women's Basketball vs Nebraska (20)

Guard Makenna Marisa (20) tries to dribble around Nebraska’s Micole Cayton during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Nebraska on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions defeated the Cornhuskers 85-74.

 Samantha Hendrzak

With just under a month to go before the season tips off, Penn State is seeing one of its own earning national attention.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List on Monday.

Fresh off a First-Team All-Big Ten junior season, Marisa averaged over 22 points per game and was one of just nine players in the country to score in double figures in 29 or more games played.

Marisa and the Nittany Lions will face Norfolk State to start their season on Nov. 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags