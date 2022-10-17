With just under a month to go before the season tips off, Penn State is seeing one of its own earning national attention.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List on Monday.

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗚'𝘀 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 ➡️ @makenna_marisa Congrats to Makenna on being named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List 👏📰: https://t.co/6gK6cbA5id#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/bLdHJsU7eA — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) October 17, 2022

Fresh off a First-Team All-Big Ten junior season, Marisa averaged over 22 points per game and was one of just nine players in the country to score in double figures in 29 or more games played.

Marisa and the Nittany Lions will face Norfolk State to start their season on Nov. 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

