An unsuspected “spark” led the way for Penn State on Thursday, and her name is Ali Brigham.

Following a successful season at George Washington in 2020-21, Brigham took her talents to Happy Valley with sights set on elevating her game to the next level.

In her first season with the blue and white, Brigham started 17 of 28 games as a sophomore, averaging 8.4 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds per game.

With an opportunity to play a pivotal role for Penn State in her second season, the additions of Oregon transfer Chanaya Pinto, Temple transfer Alexa Williamson and East Carolina transfer Taniyah Thompson have limited Brigham’s chance at cracking the starting lineup.

Now 23 games into her junior season, making just her fourth start of the year against Northwestern, Brigham made a case for more playing time.

Coach Carolyn Kieger challenged her “point-forward” to have an impact early after sluggish starts on offense have cost her squad as of late, most recently against No. 8 Maryland, where the Lady Lions found themselves down 20 points at the end of the first quarter.

“We knew we needed to shake things up in the starting lineup,” the fourth-year coach said. “Ali always calms us down offensively. She’s very sharp. She's very cerebral. She gathers us and keeps us composed on the offensive end.”

Start or no start, Brigham has one goal in mind every game — victory.

“As long as we got the win, that’s really all that matters,” Brigham said.

Shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field for 10 first-quarter points, the junior forward was a problem in the paint for the Wildcats defense from the opening jump en route to a season-high 19 points.

Brigham’s dominance kicked off early and often against Northwestern, scoring the first eight points of the game for the Lady Lions, including a rare jump shot from the 6-foot-4 forward to help them take a quick lead.

Kieger opted to sub Brigham midway through the first quarter, but her stint on the bench was short-lived after the Wildcats narrowed the gap with a pair of buckets.

Right after checking back into the game, the blue and white forward halted any possible momentum from Northwestern by scoring another two points in the opening 10 minutes of play.

In her first start since Jan. 3 against Michigan, Brigham finished the first half with 12 points, pacing the Lady Lions on offense heading into the break.

“[Brigham] has been battling since she’s got here,” Kieger said. “She’s earned this, and she’s going to continue to work really hard — she’s so unselfish.”

Out of the locker room, it took some time for Brigham to get back into her rhythm on offense, but once she did, she was unstoppable in the paint.

The junior forward closed the third quarter scoring for the blue and white in the final minute after senior guard Makenna Marisa attracted two defenders’ attention, giving Brigham the wide-open layup to end her scoring drought.

After not scoring in over 10 minutes of action starting late in the first half, Brigham opened the fourth quarter the same way she closed the third — with a close-range bucket.

The junior forward scored five of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including an and-1 bucket late in the frame to help Penn State earn its 13th win of the year.

“One win leads to another win, and we’re looking for more,” Brigham said. “We’re looking to build and fix our mistakes, but we have good momentum going into the next game.”

