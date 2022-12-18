While Penn State did not get off to the best start on Sunday afternoon, it rallied to force overtime in a close loss against Drexel.

In the 86-82 defeat, the Lady Lions rallied in the second half to make it a close game after trailing by as much as 15 in the first half.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa led the blue and white with 27 points, while freshman guard Shay Ciezki followed suit with 16 and four rebounds.

For the Dragons, graduate student guard Keishana Washington absolutely torched coach Carolyn Kieger’s team, going off for a season and career-high 42 points.

The rest of her team, however, did not provide much help, as just two other Drexel players were able to reach double-digit point totals, with senior forward Hetta Saatman scoring 14 and fifth-year guard Maura Hendrickson scoring 11 for the game.

The Lady Lions fell behind 17-11 after the opening frame, and were outscored 24-18 in the second, leading to a 12-point deficit heading into halftime.

It was not a good first half defensively for Penn State, as it allowed the Dragons to shoot nearly 55% from the field in the first two frames.

Coming out of the locker room, Penn State looked like a different team. The Lady Lions went 4-for-5 from deep, including a pair of triples from Ciezki in the third quarter.

Drexel’s lead peaked at 17 points, but the blue and white began to chip away, bringing it to a tie midway through the fourth.

Strong 3-point shooting aided the Nittany Lions in their comeback bid, as the team made 12 of their 23 attempts, including seven from Marisa.

With 3:20 remaining in the game, Marisa hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give Penn State a slight edge. Drexel didn’t go away however, quickly bringing the game back even after three made free throws.

The back-and-forth action continued, with both teams knocking down clutch shots from the charity stripe down the stretch.

However, with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, junior forward Chloe Hodges had a chance to win the game for Drexel with two free throws, but ultimately missed both, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Drexel came out on top, powered by a 9-0 scoring run.

With the loss, the blue and white moved to 0-2 in true road games this season.

The Nittany Lions also moved to 8-2 against nonconference opponents on the year, with the only other loss coming to Virginia at home on Nov. 30.

With an upcoming matchup against Cornell on Dec. 21, the blue and white will have another opportunity to get a win against a nonconference opponent before it gets into the thick of the Big Ten schedule.

