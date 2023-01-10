Penn State didn’t ring in the new year like it wanted to, suffering an 82-72 road loss against Michigan, but it bounced back strong to earn a double-digit victory at home over Purdue four days later.

With sights on the future and in the thick of Big Ten play, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of conference matchups, facing Nebraska at 8 p.m. on Wednesday before matching up with No. 12 Iowa for a 12:30 p.m. Saturday matinee.

The Cornhuskers are in the midst of a three-game drought, all against conference opponents, including a double-digit overtime loss to No. 6 Indiana on the road. Despite its recent struggles, Nebraska has fared well in its home environment, going 7-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Coach Carolyn Kieger said the Cornhuskers' successful home record stems from the “great atmosphere” their fans bring each and every night, highlighting the significance of preparation for the conference showdown.

“It’s a really important game for us,” the fourth-year coach said. “We have to be locked in. They present some mismatches for us down low.”

The Hawkeyes require a completely different game plan that has Penn State coaches already preparing for the Saturday matchup. Iowa features one of the strongest backcourts in women’s basketball, highlighted by the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and unanimous AP All-American selection Caitlin Clark to pair with fifth-year swingman Monika Czinano.

“Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano are in my mind the best two-punch combo out there right now,” Kieger said. “But right now, all eyes are on Nebraska.”

Here’s an in-depth look at the Lady Lions’ pair of upcoming opponents.

Nebraska

Before Penn State can even begin to prepare for one of the top guards in the nation, it’ll have to get through the Cornhuskers in a tough road environment in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In last year’s two-game series between the conference foes, the home team found itself on the winning side of the scoresheet. The blue and white won the most recent matchup in a comeback effort behind 31 fourth-quarter points.

“We got to use our depth as our advantage and really rely on our speed and athleticism,” Kieger said.

Their last trip to the Midwest ended with a double-digit loss, but Kieger and the rest of the Lady Lions are optimistic in hopes of extending Nebraska’s losing streak to four games.

The Cornhuskers are spearheaded by junior guard Jaz Shelley on offense as she paces them in points, assists and steals.

Averaging 14.3 points per game, Shelley does most of her damage from beyond the arc, shooting 37.8% from the 3-point line in 16 starts this season.

Iowa

Penn State will have an opportunity to earn its first ranked victory of the season in its third try when it travels to Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday.

In games against the Hoosiers and No. 17 Michigan, the Lady Lions went down to the wire only to falter late against the conference foes.

The blue and white will have a tough test ahead of it when it faces Clark and company, as the Hawkeyes have won seven of their last eight matchups, including an upset over then-No. 10 Iowa State.

Just like she did last year, Clark leads the Iowa attack, averaging 27.2 points per game to go along with 107 assists and 119 rebounds in 16 starts. The junior guard isn’t the only threat for the Hawkeyes on offense, as Czinano and McKenna Warnock average double figures as well.

Penn State will have its hands full with Iowa, but it’ll need to get through Nebraska first before worrying about the 12th ranked team in the country.

“It’s a team that technically is right around the middle of the pack like we are,” Kieger said. “We got to keep beating those middle-of-the-pack teams in order to get closer to being in the top five of the conference.”

