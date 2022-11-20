Coming off its most dominant victory of the season, Penn State will face its toughest test of the year with a trio of matchups on its upcoming slate.

Before flying south for the winter the Lady Lions will host a fierce Syracuse squad in a highly anticipated matchup.

The three-game slate is the most games Penn State will play in a week, including the only time all season it will play on back-to-back nights.

Coach Carolyn Kieger hoped the first four games of the campaign would be an opportunity to fine tune her group, and after a 63-point win over Bryant, the blue and white played the sharpest it has all season.

Here is a little information of each of the unit’s three upcoming opponents.

Syracuse

The blue and white welcomes the Orange to Happy Valley for the first time since 2006 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday.

The road team comes into the Bryce Jordan Center with four blowout victories under its belt to start the year, after finishing 11-18 last season.

Penn State has lost the last three matchups against Syracuse, including an 82-72 defeat in New York two seasons ago.

So far this year, the Orange have excelled on both ends of the court, averaging 82 points per game while keeping their opponents offense on the defensive.

Leadership has paved the way thus far for Syracuse on offense, as three veterans lead it in scoring. Senior guard Dyaisha Fair paces the attack for the Orange, averaging 17.3 points in four games this year while adding her team-leading 19 assists.

The blue and white’s offense will have its hands full Monday as Syracuse has a knack for forcing turnovers. So far, opponents have averaged 21.5 giveaways per game against coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s team, just one more on average than Penn State gave up through its first four wins.

Toledo

The Lady Lions will open the Dayton Beach Invitational with a matinee matchup against Toledo at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Coming off a three-point overtime victory over Cincinnati, the Rockets suffered their first defeat of the year Sunday against Duke after starting the campaign 3-0.

Unlike the blue and white, Toledo has excelled at protecting the ball, averaging just 10 turnovers per game. For a team that excels at picking up steals, the Lady Lions will look to pressure the Rockets’ protective offense to set the tone early.

On offense, Toledo plays very deep into its bench as 10 players have averaged double-digit minutes to start the year.

Penn State will look to dominate in the paint as the Rockets have just three players 6-foot or taller while the blue and white has nine on its roster.

Fresno State

The Lady Lions wrap up their two-game slate in Dayton, Florida, with an early morning matchup against Fresno State. Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest will be the first time the two programs have faced one another.

The Bulldogs are off to a slow start the year, holding a 2-2 record with matchups against UC Merced and Delaware yet to be decided before a battle with the blue and white in the Sunshine State.

In both its losses, the game came down to the wire as the outcomes were decided on the final possession with Fresno State losing by three points to CSU Bakersfield and just one to Cal Poly.

Like the blue and white, the Bulldogs do a good job at forcing mistakes as opponents have averaged over 20 turnovers in four games this year.

Time will tell which defense can overpower the opposing offense.

